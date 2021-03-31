 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Pfizer vaccine is basically Jeffrey Epstein   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
52
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boooooooo
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I laughed.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It didn't kill itself?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eww
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Jeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee​eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee-sus.

I mean, well played, but goddamn, that was f*cking horrible.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who isn't? My hardest wood was when I was in my teens.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're going to hell for that subby.


See you there!
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump is one of its best friends?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [media.tenor.com image 220x145]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Donald Trump is one of its best friends?


Who?
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done subby
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus, don't scare me like that.  My next shot is next week.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ouch.

That's dark man!

\ Was briefly concerned for a moment since i'm going to get my first Pfizer shot tomorrow...
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just a tiny prick?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfizer - "Please stop comparing me to Epstein."

advancelocal-adapter-image-uploads.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Who isn't? My hardest wood was when I was in my teens.


Dude, they're not "your" teens. Please return them to their families.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dirk Matter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It expires prematurely?
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: boooooooo


dpoisn.com
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: waxbeans: Who isn't? My hardest wood was when I was in my teens.

Dude, they're not "your" teens. Please return them to their families.


That's why you only take teens that haven't got families.


/this thread never had a chance
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: waxbeans: Who isn't? My hardest wood was when I was in my teens.

Dude, they're not "your" teens. Please return them to their families.


🤣🤣🤣🤣
When I was a teenager.
Phrasing apparently I be guilty of.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: It didn't kill itself?


Now that'sthe joke.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Algebrat: waxbeans: Who isn't? My hardest wood was when I was in my teens.

Dude, they're not "your" teens. Please return them to their families.

That's why you only take teens that haven't got families.


/this thread never had a chance


/
Catch Me Out is finely 18.
I wonder how long it takes for her to start an only-fans.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take the aisle seat please.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to force itself on people while the government tries to look the other way?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's actually pretty cool and just misunderstood?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, why don't you take a seat...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, subby.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thudfark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It jabs without consent and pays to keep you quiet about it?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
+1 for you subby you evil bastard. XD
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow.

Just wow.

This is definitely a Fark Headline.
 
Bruce the Deuce [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ford said the Pinto was safe too.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I am split between my urge to laugh, my horror at the comparison, my urge to congratulate, and my urge to condemn.

Therefore, a most successful trollmeter.
 
p51d007
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gee, it's almost as if the younger you are, the STRONGER your immune system might be.
What a concept.  Thanks Captain Obvious.

ama.orgView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BumpInTheNight: Algebrat: waxbeans: Who isn't? My hardest wood was when I was in my teens.

Dude, they're not "your" teens. Please return them to their families.

That's why you only take teens that haven't got families.


/this thread never had a chance

/
Catch Me Out is finely 18.
I wonder how long it takes for her to start an only-fans.


No need. She is selling her catch phrase as an NFT.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby, are you implying it's a Gaetzway drug?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*spittake*
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I see the lost art of the Fark headline has been found again.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: /this thread never had a chance

/
Catch Me Out is finely 18.
I wonder how long it takes for her to start an only-fans.

No need. She is selling her catch phrase as an NFT.


Oh. Wow. Smart.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Donald Trump is one of its best friends?


Bill Clinton laughs heartily at your post.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: I am split between my urge to laugh, my horror at the comparison, my urge to congratulate, and my urge to condemn.

Therefore, a most successful trollmeter.


What does it use a a unit of measure?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: GardenWeasel: /this thread never had a chance

/
Catch Me Out is finely 18.
I wonder how long it takes for her to start an only-fans.

No need. She is selling her catch phrase as an NFT.

Oh. Wow. Smart.


https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/b​h​ad-bhabie-celebrates-18th-birthday-221​707892.html
 
wiredroach
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For posterity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
-1
 
bk3k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh subby... I laughed but also felt a little bad about laughing.  Congrats.  That's how you Fark and I wish more submitters still put in that effort.

Anyhow that's unsurprising.  Vaccines get your immune system to respond and prepare to fight off whatever it is you are vaccinating for.  Naturally those with well functioning immune systems get more benefit from that.  When one talks about the effectiveness of a particular shot, the actual preparedness of an immune system will generally be higher in younger people and lower in older people, simply based on how good their respective immune systems are to start with.  There are more factors than just youth and individuals will vary, but overall that's a pretty solid indicator.

Or to relate it this way.  You have 2 armies.  One full of young, fit men.  One full of old, fat men.  You give them both the same drill to prepare them, and they both benefit from it.  Then you give them the same drill a 2nd time to prepare them further.  Again they both benefit.  But as you can guess, the 1st army is more so combat ready than the 2nd army.  But you could also say it was the 2nd army that needed those drills even more so than the 1st.
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, I'm going to hell.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: waxbeans: GardenWeasel: /this thread never had a chance

/
Catch Me Out is finely 18.
I wonder how long it takes for her to start an only-fans.

No need. She is selling her catch phrase as an NFT.

Oh. Wow. Smart.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/bh​ad-bhabie-celebrates-18th-birthday-221​707892.html


Son of briskets. Already almost a grand up on the one I would want. And what the hell is WETH? Some kind of  cryptocurrency? (Wow. Half of one is worth 900$+)
 
