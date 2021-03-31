 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHDH Boston)   Dog food company wants to pay people $27 an hour to look at pictures of puppies. Guess they never heard of Fark's weekly Woofday thread where you can look at pictures of dogs for free   (whdh.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Dog, Puppy, Copyright, Hypertension, Sunbeam Television, dog food company, All rights reserved, heart rate monitor  
•       •       •

445 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 31 Mar 2021 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i do that for free w/ sweater puppies
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: sweater puppies


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't say no to looking at puppets all day, I'll give that a texas sized 10-4.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Men Stare at Puppies : The most dangerous distraction (tm)
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For an extra $3 I'll even play with the puppies too.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: For an extra $3 I'll even play with the puppies too.


It's actually $10 a month. That's when they add the really cute ones.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ProDog Raw is looking to recruit 10 dog lovers to look at pictures of pups, as part of a study to test whether dogs on social media can alleviate people's stress levels.

It does and is the reason I follow WeRateDogs on Twitter.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.