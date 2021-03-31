 Skip to content
(CTV News)   As weather warms, better massaging needed. What? Oh, 'messaging'...well either's good   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Interesting, Infectious disease, Public health, Health, Health care, Epidemiology, Sex education, part of a new COVID-19 ad campaign, outdoor environments  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Didn't we hear this a year ago?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Didn't we hear this a year ago?


Well, some of us did.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
coyote.caView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bergsieker says the relatively low risk of outdoor transmission can allow for a "more realistic approach" to policy guidance that gives people some freedom to socialize in safer ways. But she adds, public health needs to be clear on levels of risk associated with certain activities.
"What we need to be thinking about at this point is harm reduction, not harm elimination," she said.

That kind of clear thinking has no place in 2021, ma'am.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Where can a person find one of those Woody Allen "Sleeper" movie Orgasmatron booths?

/asking for a furry-palmed friend
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This town needs a better class of mask slacker.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the poor Swedish Prime Minister?
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It doesn't get much less riskier than a salt coated, properly distanced beach in full sun.
 
Biledriver
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Massage From The Swedish Prime Minister
Youtube P75lkpL7aGk
 
