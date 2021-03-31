 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Google maps will now suggest "eco-friendly" routes to avoid slopes, because even Google engineers are sick of powder hounds, snow bunnies, and 80s teen comedy villains   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Google keeps me away from Diane Franklin they're dead to me

Fark user imageView Full Size


/unless that court order requires them to do so ...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wouldn't prioritizing right turns be better?
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Wouldn't prioritizing right turns be better?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Spectrum: Gubbo: Wouldn't prioritizing right turns be better?

[Fark user image image 425x726]


It might also be far more efficient when measured against sitting in busy intersections, times hundreds of vehicles especially if matched with deliveries on those right hand turns.

/I can't tell if you were just trying to be funny
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Spectrum: Gubbo: Wouldn't prioritizing right turns be better?

[Fark user image image 425x726]

It might also be far more efficient when measured against sitting in busy intersections, times hundreds of vehicles especially if matched with deliveries on those right hand turns.

/I can't tell if you were just trying to be funny


I know a driver. It's a safety thing.

/along with always backing into parking spots, never out
//and always backing into driveways, never out
///for fuel efficiency, they turn of their engines at red lights and during every delivery. No idling allowed
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go that way, really fast.
Youtube lEHZJNQ5Y4A
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: If Google keeps me away from Diane Franklin they're dead to me

[Fark user image 644x483]

/unless that court order requires them to do so ...


Hey, you keep your testicles off of her.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: If Google keeps me away from Diane Franklin they're dead to me

[Fark user image 644x483]

/unless that court order requires them to do so ...


But can I go out with Beth?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
techpowerup.comView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that why it keeps offering me alternate routes that are slower?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [techpowerup.com image 850x515]


I miss that. There were a few alternative suggestions to swimming, in places, like jetskiing across the sea of Japan.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no need to be racist Subby.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lEHZJNQ5​Y4A]


Why does Google want us to avoid slopes? Don't they know what the street value of that mountain is?!
 
FarknGroovn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sportshub.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
"This feature is a few weeks too late."  -Tiger Woods
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Scott could have used this option.

Michael Drives Into A Lake - The Office US
Youtube DOW_kPzY_JY
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, roads were often built on hills to make a shorter trip than going around, so yeah, no slopes, but you're going to add 30% more miles driven. But as long as it makes you feel smug, right?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google is getting in on the anti-Asian hatefest? That seems like bad policy.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Wouldn't prioritizing right turns be better?


Wouldn't timing traffic signals be better? Are they going to take that into account as well?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you French fry when you're supposed to pizza, you're gonna have a bad time.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So uh when is Google maps going to do a mega container ship route edition?
Just asking for this captain I know
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: cyberspacedout: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lEHZJNQ5​Y4A]

Why does Google want us to avoid slopes? Don't they know what the street value of that mountain is?!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: So uh when is Google maps going to do a mega container ship route edition?
Just asking for this captain I know


I am still waiting for my dragon dildo!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is too much on the day I just switched to Sanka
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: Gubbo: Wouldn't prioritizing right turns be better?

[Fark user image image 425x726]


Three right turns where I live will put you in the ocean or in the middle of Deliverance II. You pick.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charlie Freak: Gubbo: Wouldn't prioritizing right turns be better?

Wouldn't timing traffic signals be better? Are they going to take that into account as well?


As soon as controlling traffic is within their planning ability, they can try that.

Otherwise, I think you have to work with things that are within your control
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
participants were more inclined to consider carbon emissions in route selection after testing an app that showed estimates.

We used to call it fuel consumption, fuel being the thing we pay for and the substance that causes great inconvenience when it drops to zero.  Even now the cost of fuel greatly exceeds the social cost of carbon by almost all estimates.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Paper maps still work exactly as planned.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This probably doesn't help if the 'eco' route is significantly longer or includes stretches where the car isn't efficient, such as more stop-and-go traffic, rather than the direct, but hillier route.

And the possible saving probably depends heavily on the vehicle. An electric would benefit, maybe. A gasoline car? Probably not.

In my own experience, my car gives better mileage climbing a hill in the middle than if the path is perfectly flat. This is because when it's climbing the engine is making more torque than just rolling along, and it's getting more boost from the turbo. This is more a statement about how lousy my car is at light-throttle, but in general higher torque = higher BMEP = greater Carnot efficiency so this would apply to any internal-combustion vehicle.

The payoff is on the downhill side, when it's using almost no fuel. It's a difference of a couple MPG vs. a perfectly flat path.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Paper maps still work exactly as planned.


You mean they unfold once and then never fold back in the right way?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Of course, roads were often built on hills to make a shorter trip than going around, so yeah, no slopes, but you're going to add 30% more miles driven. But as long as it makes you feel smug, right?


Are you really this stupid or is it just your schtick for Fark? Because considering slope doesn't mean automatically disregarding all other information available. Some people can chew gum and walk at the same time.

They've been doing it for bicycling routes for years.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Charlie Freak: Gubbo: Wouldn't prioritizing right turns be better?

Wouldn't timing traffic signals be better? Are they going to take that into account as well?

As soon as controlling traffic is within their planning ability, they can try that.

Otherwise, I think you have to work with things that are within your control


You don't think they have an algorithm that predicts the timed traffic lights?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Gubbo: Charlie Freak: Gubbo: Wouldn't prioritizing right turns be better?

Wouldn't timing traffic signals be better? Are they going to take that into account as well?

As soon as controlling traffic is within their planning ability, they can try that.

Otherwise, I think you have to work with things that are within your control

You don't think they have an algorithm that predicts the timed traffic lights?


The problem with that is some lights are controlled by time of day, level of traffic (rush hour or not), or are on timers.

And some lights are timed solely to generate revenue and it is illegal to discuss it.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good luck with that. Most car journeys here involve a few 13degree hills or a twenty mile detour.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Is that why it keeps offering me alternate routes that are slower?


No, that's so they get fresh data about the alternate route.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Charlie Freak: Gubbo: Charlie Freak: Gubbo: Wouldn't prioritizing right turns be better?

Wouldn't timing traffic signals be better? Are they going to take that into account as well?

As soon as controlling traffic is within their planning ability, they can try that.

Otherwise, I think you have to work with things that are within your control

You don't think they have an algorithm that predicts the timed traffic lights?

The problem with that is some lights are controlled by time of day, level of traffic (rush hour or not), or are on timers.

And some lights are timed solely to generate revenue and it is illegal to discuss it.


Again, you'd think AI should be able to suss this out. "For some reason, northbound cars always stop at this intersection for 30 seconds every two minutes from 6PM to 8PM, M-F."

Regularity produces trendable data.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Mikey1969: Of course, roads were often built on hills to make a shorter trip than going around, so yeah, no slopes, but you're going to add 30% more miles driven. But as long as it makes you feel smug, right?

Are you really this stupid or is it just your schtick for Fark? Because considering slope doesn't mean automatically disregarding all other information available. Some people can chew gum and walk at the same time.

They've been doing it for bicycling routes for years.


Sorry, that was a bit harsh, but I hate the ubiquitous "I've thought of this one simple thing that, with no evidence, I'm certain invalidates all of the thousands of hours spent planning, testing, and implementing this change" - especially when that thing is on its face false.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That fine if I am only headed in one direction.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Will it serve my map Sunny side up? Or Sunny side down?
 
