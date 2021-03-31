 Skip to content
What is Derek Chauvin taking notes on during his trial?
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For his memoir NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's memorializing the trial to give to Scott Adams for his tweet takes.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's communicating with his lawyer this way because he's been instructed not to lean over and whisper with his hand up because that looks bad. Also, he's a murderer and fark that guy.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
His hitlist once the trial is over.
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I didn't think it could happen to me...
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looked like a pad of paper of some sort yesterday, IIRC.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Erotic legal fan fiction.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Drawing swastikas.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Don't tell the judge you'll take a knee. Don't tell the judge you'll take a knee. Don't tell the judge you'll take a knee. Don't tell...."
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dickbutt?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's the court stenographührer?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: His hitlist once the trial is over.


Fark user image
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
likeswimming.files.wordpress.com
 
payattention
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A notepad?

/sorry, had to do it
 
bronskrat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Apparently, George Floyd was black."
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He's writing down the random thoughts that pass through his mind as it wanders during the trial.

If I choke a black man until he turns blue, is he still black?
How dark does someone have to be before I can reasonably call them black?  Does a tan count?
I wonder if Nutraloaf is really as bad as they say.  Do they give you butter?
 
OldJames
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How to not get caught murdering Black people?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pretty standard thing. It gives the defendant a way to react and act human.
 
Mi-5
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Every lawyer who knows anything about "optics" tells their clients to always write notes or thoughts on a pad during trial, even if those notes have nothing to do with the case.  It makes the client appear to be engaged and paying attention to the trial, and have a vested interest in the outcome.

I always made sure my pre-trial prep box had at least 2x legal pads and pens for my client.  The members see your client writing, and it gets their mind thinking: "what's he writing? is what was just shown or said important?"  Many times I'd tell my client to immediately start writing when there is a witness or evidence presentation going on that isn't good my client, because I want to distract the members of the jury or the judge from paying attention to something that isn't helpful to our case, because if they are paying attention to my client, then that's less brainpower going to something I really don't want them to see.

Conversely, during trial rehearsal, I would tell my client to ONLY write something down that is immediately important when WE put on our case or evidence; otherwise, I want them to sit there and pay close attention to me and when the witness is speaking, pay attention and give them the thousand yard stare. NO distractions unless absolutely necessary.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
THE SHINING (1980) - "All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy" [HD]
Youtube jeOevu4zC5o
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You give a defendant a notepad for the same reason you give a kid crayons and a puzzle at a restaurant. Keep them occupied and out of your hair for a bit.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hmm... I bet he's writing down places he can work if he's found not guilty-
1. fox news
2. OAN
3. Maro Lago
4. White Castle
5. Cop in a small all white town
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: For his memoir NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS



Is he going to name it 'If I did It'?


Wait that name isn't take already is it?
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Drawing swastikas.


Oh hey, maybe if he is, it would provide a single piece of evidence that race was involved. So far nothing to that effect has been presented in court or the media aside from pundits asserting it.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
During testimony, don't say the n-word.
Do not say the n-word.
Under no circumstances say the n-word.
N-word, don't say it. Don't don't don't say it!

Variations on theme, repeat x1000
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's trying to look competent.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Notes for the book he'll write after he gets off scott free...

/sadly, you know it's likely
/crossed fingers, tho
 
DivByZero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All work and no play makes Derek a dull boy.
All work and no play makes Derek a dull boy.
All work and no play makes Derek a dull boy.
All work and no play makes Derek a dull boy.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
DO NOT CONGRATULATE
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: For his memoir NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS


Is he going to name it 'If I did It'?


Wait that name isn't take already is it?


Oddly, titles can't be copyrighted.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Complaining that he is only a criminal for political purposes?
 
wdnick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
geggy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A list of canned food to buy and stock up in his underground bunker in case he has received not guilty verdict which would result in nationwide rioting.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Badafuco: Drawing swastikas.

Oh hey, maybe if he is, it would provide a single piece of evidence that race was involved. So far nothing to that effect has been presented in court or the media aside from pundits asserting it.


His racism or lack there of isn't on trial so why would they? He's accused a killing a man because he's an asshole cop that may or may not be racist.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyone who questions why an accused person should be taking notes during their trial is a farking idiot. It is well within their right to do so.

/Oh wait... I'm sorry... this is Fark
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dickbutt for sure.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: For his memoir NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS


and the sequel: IF I DID IT
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
he's prolly doodling a penis and what used to be his badge.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would assume notes for his "kampf."

It will be a bestseller amongst white supremacists, assuming it is presented as an illustrated edition with very few words.
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I could tell you, but I'd get a life time ban.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If he wants to be a bottom or a bottom in prison.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blatz514: Driedsponge: His hitlist once the trial is over.

Fark user image


New Rising Sun: [likeswimming.files.wordpress.com image 384x288]


Um, did anyone comment on teh awesome simulpost? Or is one of you an alt of the other?
 
HardHeaded63
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
playing hangman?
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: GrinzGrimly: Badafuco: Drawing swastikas.

Oh hey, maybe if he is, it would provide a single piece of evidence that race was involved. So far nothing to that effect has been presented in court or the media aside from pundits asserting it.

His racism or lack there of isn't on trial so why would they? He's accused a killing a man because he's an asshole cop that may or may not be racist.


May not be racist?
Fark user image
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blatz514: Driedsponge: His hitlist once the trial is over.

Fark user image


What's the name of this movie 🎥🍿
 
NoGods
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iamskibibitz: Anyone who questions why an accused person should be taking notes during their trial is a farking idiot. It is well within their right to do so.

/Oh wait... I'm sorry... this is Fark


It's what I would be doing if I were on trial for something.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GrinzGrimly: Badafuco: Drawing swastikas.

Oh hey, maybe if he is, it would provide a single piece of evidence that race was involved. So far nothing to that effect has been presented in court or the media aside from pundits asserting it.


Racism isn't required for a murder charge.  What are you even talking about?
 
