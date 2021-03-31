 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   South Africa bans liquor sales over Easter, but don't worry: after three days, the stone will roll from the tomb and the booze will rise again. Hallelujah   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Vaccination, Vaccine, Vaccination schedule, South Africa, HPV vaccine, doses of the J&J vaccine, country's vaccine campaign, President Cyril Ramaphosa  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, South Africa is on fire.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS you guys. He didn't turn water into more water.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: FFS you guys. He didn't turn water into more water.


He turned it into Manischewitz?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Damn, is that where the 'Murican Frat Bros go now?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is Easter some kind of big boozing party in SA like St. Patrick's? Weird. Stay indoors and don't eat the brown Peeps
Jefferson Airplane - Easter?
Youtube u8t6IVutvHM
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think it's been established that nothing goes better with ham than rum.

Rumham
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
By the South African president saying "Given the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behavior..."  --- the government can turn on and off  reckless behavior.  Bad behavior in a time when liquor use is allowed should make the government a party to that.

I'm not going to test that, but someone certainly will.  These guys, with their wigs, may have a field day, if they can make it back from the beauty parlour (or horse hair stylist) in time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That is still the case on Easter Sunday (and the other big Jesus holiday) in a bunch of states in the USA. There are still a few states left with no sales on Sunday.
I think the only people this affects are college students who can't plan for shiat and homeless alcoholics.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: By the South African president saying "Given the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behavior..."  --- the government can turn on and off  reckless behavior.  Bad behavior in a time when liquor use is allowed should make the government a party to that.

I'm not going to test that, but someone certainly will.  These guys, with their wigs, may have a field day, if they can make it back from the beauty parlour (or horse hair stylist) in time.

[Fark user image image 850x374]


I have no idea what you just said, b yet bi sense you need to see the UK's experience with pubs during the pandemic.

/seriously, you're usually clear, maybe even eloquent
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.