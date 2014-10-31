 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Yeah, maybe you can troll the politics tab, but can you become 'The most hated man in Australia?"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
40
    More: Sick, Lawyer, actions of Richard Pusey, Prison, Personality disorder, police officers, Prosecutor, Law, Grotesque body  
•       •       •

691 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 1:55 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty bad.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Judge Trevor Wraight said the public outrage over the actions of Richard Pusey was understandable.

Ahhhh....
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, I'd have to go to Australia first, and that seems like a lot of trouble.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

optikeye: Judge Trevor Wraight said the public outrage over the actions of Richard Pusey was understandable.

Ahhhh....


Ironically, he's actually an asshole.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Car crashes kill more cops then heart disease and ANTIFA attacks combined.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You mean, Koala Man?  Yeah, I agree, that guy kinda sucks.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrparks: Car crashes kill more cops then heart disease and ANTIFA attacks combined.


Heart disease kills as many cops as heart attacks and ANTIFA combined.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People troll the Politics tab?

I hadn't noticed.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pusey, a mortgage broker, was pulled over by the officers for speeding at 149 kilometers (93 miles) per hour in his Porsche.

I hated him already at that part.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No fan of cops but that's horrid.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Defense lawyer Dermot Dann ... said Pusey has a severe personality disorder, including anti-authority traits that played into his behavior at the crash scene. He said Pusey had been trying to get help for his condition.

For every asshole-ish behavior there is an associated illness that absolves the asshole of any responsibility for their behavior.  Doesn't that just warm your heart?

/And where are the #ACAB assholes?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's the kind of person that needs to be isolated from the rest of us.  What a farking psychopath.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
""He's ashamed, and was ashamed, of the recording and what is said on the recording," Dann said."

Yeah right. What an asshole.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't like the po po but damn. If I was that dude, I would get the fark out of Australia as soon as my sentence was up. Every cop in the country is going to have a special hard on for him.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I assumed this was about Gaetz

That said, this guy is right up there with the nurse's aide who let a guy die stuck in her car windshield in the garage to avoid a dui
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.lati​m​es.com/archives/la-xpm-2002-mar-08-mn-​31784-story.html%3f_amp=true

quotefancy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are both good and bad cops out there but you really should help your fellow man and woman when they are in this situation.Just common decency.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I doubt the guy will die a natural death
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: optikeye: Judge Trevor Wraight said the public outrage over the actions of Richard Pusey was understandable.

Ahhhh....

Ironically, he's actually an asshole.


I'm kind of impressed he managed to roll Team America's dicks, pussies and assholes rant all into one person.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Defense lawyer Dermot Dann ... said Pusey has a severe personality disorder, including anti-authority traits that played into his behavior at the crash scene. He said Pusey had been trying to get help for his condition.

For every asshole-ish behavior there is an associated illness that absolves the asshole of any responsibility for their behavior.  Doesn't that just warm your heart?

/And where are the #ACAB assholes?


Right here.  Cops being coonts isn't license for inhumanity.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: ""He's ashamed, and was ashamed, of the recording and what is said on the recording," Dann said."

Yeah right. What an asshole.


Yeah, and how about not passive-voiceing around what actually happened and say "...what HE said on the recording".
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I doubt we'll get a follow-up, but I'm kind of interested to see who gets more jail time: this asshole, or the trucker responsible for the officers' deaths.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing what the crime is here? Not being nice to asshole cops?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can be a heartless prick, but wow! I can see why his countrymen hate him.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bslim: I'm not seeing what the crime is here? Not being nice to asshole cops?


Here they come.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Defense lawyer Dermot Dann ... said Pusey has a severe personality disorder, including anti-authority traits that played into his behavior at the crash scene. He said Pusey had been trying to get help for his condition.

For every asshole-ish behavior there is an associated illness that absolves the asshole of any responsibility for their behavior.  Doesn't that just warm your heart?

/And where are the #ACAB assholes?


It's too early to make any judgment on behalf of honest citizen Pussey. We haven't yet seen the slain officer's toxicology reports and social media. Combined with reports of furtive movements and I'm convinced that we haven't seen the full story.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bslim: I'm not seeing what the crime is here? Not being nice to asshole cops?


There it is.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Bslim: I'm not seeing what the crime is here? Not being nice to asshole cops?

Here they come.


You practically begged for it.

And no, I'm not gonna start sucking boot because 4 pigs got offed.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I applied myself?

Probably.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
man who filmed four dying police officers at a crash scene while describing it as justice


Obligatory "What's his fark handle?"
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm gonna need the toxicology and their disciplinary records to even consider if their lives were worth anything.

That's how it is now.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: optikeye: Judge Trevor Wraight said the public outrage over the actions of Richard Pusey was understandable.

Ahhhh....

Ironically, he's actually an asshole.


His attorney 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: If I applied myself?

Probably.


They'd need a little time to get to know me but to know me is to hate me and to hate me is to know me.  Those who know me, hate me, while those who do not know me, hate me from afar.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was told that Modern Day Australia is basically Peaky Blinders but with more poisonous stuff.

Was I lied to?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wonder what this jackass's Fark handle is. Appears to be out on pretrial release, so we already have one contender in this thread.
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Defense lawyer Dermot Dann ... said Pusey has a severe personality disorder, including anti-authority traits that played into his behavior at the crash scene. He said Pusey had been trying to get help for his condition.

For every asshole-ish behavior there is an associated illness that absolves the asshole of any responsibility for their behavior.  Doesn't that just warm your heart?

/And where are the #ACAB assholes?


ACAB, but decent people don't stoop to their level
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: mrparks: Car crashes kill more cops then heart disease and ANTIFA attacks combined.

Heart disease kills as many cops as heart attacks and ANTIFA combined.


The stress of retiring with a full pension and benefits at the age of 40 really wears officers down.

Seriously through, ten years from now municipalities are going to be buckling under the weight of the post 9-11 carceral hiring blitz. Those hires are becoming eligible for full retirement and they'd be fools not to take it.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GoldSpider: Bslim: I'm not seeing what the crime is here? Not being nice to asshole cops?

Here they come.


i heard that in princess leias voice when they've fled the deathstar and the ties are about to attack the falcon
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.