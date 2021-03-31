 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Clams on the Half Shell Day, so get us all in the mood by showing us your clams   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Herb Alpert, A&M Records, United Farm Workers, Hard clam, Miguel de Cervantes, Migrant worker, National Clams, Clam  
•       •       •

243 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 31 Mar 2021 at 11:49 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jam out with your clam out.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone say something about invertebrates with shells?
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ what? Skrimps have shells
 
bronskrat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never got the love for raw clams.  You can have my raw clams if I can have your raw oysters.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The first person to ever eat one of those things must have been a hungry motherfu*ker.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Did someone say something about invertebrates with shells?[Fark user image image 425x566]

/ what? Skrimps have shells


I love Skrimps. The best place to eat Skrimps is down at the Skrip Club! Skippers and Skrimps!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What a half Shell might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Has anyone ever done a thorough chemical analysis of exactly what clam juice is? I'll agree a small amount adds a dash of ...something.. to a bloody Caesar cocktail. But why is it slightly translucent?
Fark user imageView Full Size
/I really am better off not knowing but it scares me
 
goodncold
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

berylman: Has anyone ever done a thorough chemical analysis of exactly what clam juice is? I'll agree a small amount adds a dash of ...something.. to a bloody Caesar cocktail. But why is it slightly translucent?
[Fark user image image 259x194] /I really am better off not knowing but it scares me


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clam_ju​i​ce

nothing too worrisome. Mostly a clam broth.

I enjoy a clamato with vodka over ice in the summer.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Different thread and I get to share the same image? Ok.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Happy Valentine's Day
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This looks like something from an NRA themed clam worship photo shoot
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Chilly Willy Cartoon - Giant Clam Tickle
Youtube Mo788E36_Is
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
confettiandbliss.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [confettiandbliss.com image 683x1024]


Holy f...!

I was right there with you until I saw the cactus!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Classic SNL sketch "Bad Clams":

https://vimeo.com/106852900

/Not on YouTube for some reason
//Fark won't accept Vimeo link. WTF
///Copy and paste; well worth the effort
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bearded Clam


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
