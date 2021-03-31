 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1959, the Dalai Lama began exile, fleeing Chinese oppression and bringing total consciousness to golf caddies world wide   (history.com) divider line
16
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure Carl lied about that.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrparks: Pretty sure Carl lied about that.


Carl was also a gardener, not a caddy.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Ask vuh Dalai Lammer in the hills of Tibet,
'how many monks did the Chinese get?'"

/obscure?
 
BigMax
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Loopers, subby. Pro jocks, you know.
 
BigMax
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: "Ask vuh Dalai Lammer in the hills of Tibet,
'how many monks did the Chinese get?'"

/obscure?


In a war-torn swamp ask any mercenary....

/not obscure to me.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: mrparks: Pretty sure Carl lied about that.

Carl was also a gardener, not a caddy.


Gardeners have to start their careers somewhere.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I made out with a bunch of women and men because of that "Free Tibet" t-shirt. It's that the Lama would have wanted.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It would be so nice to have you back where you belong.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
freetibet.orgView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: mrparks: Pretty sure Carl lied about that.

Carl was also a gardener, not a caddy.


He jumped ship in Hong Kong, made his way over to Tibet, and got on as a looper on a course over there in the Himalayas...
 
gbv23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dalai Lama,
Lama Lama
Hey hey
Goodbye
 
booger42
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So we've got that going for us, which is nice
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

calufrax: Moniker o' Shame: mrparks: Pretty sure Carl lied about that.

Carl was also a gardener, not a caddy.

He jumped ship in Hong Kong, made his way over to Tibet, and got on as a looper on a course over there in the Himalayas...


I stand corrected.  Thanks.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It will be interesting when the DL dies, and the atheist China government claims the right to elect the next Dalai Lama, while the Tibetan religious leaders in Nepal do the same.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Brian Blessed boxed with the Dalai Lama.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Super-old one liners time:

The Dalai Lama goes a hot dog cart and says, "Make me one with everything".

Cart guy hands him the dog and holds out 50c saying, "Change?"
The Lama waves his hand and says "Change comes from within."
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

