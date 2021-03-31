 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1854, Commodore Matthew Perry signed the Treaty of Kanagawa with Japan, an early role which provided important acting experience he would later use on 'Friends'   (history.com) divider line
9
    More: Vintage, Japan, President of the United States, United States, Millard Fillmore, Japanese government, Commodore Matthew Calbraith Perry, U.S. state, Federal government of the United States  
•       •       •

82 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 11:02 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Could these guys BE any more formal?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Convention of Kanagawa led to Japan changing from a feudalist society to a more Westernized one.

I'll bet when Japan signed it, no one told them life was gonna be this way 👏👏👏👏
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That must suck to be named after a bridge that goes to new Jersey. Surprised he didn't change it.
 
trialpha
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

no1curr: The Convention of Kanagawa led to Japan changing from a feudalist society to a more Westernized one.

I'll bet when Japan signed it, no one told them life was gonna be this way 👏👏👏👏


It can also be considered at least partially responsible for the creation of the Empire of Japan and their resulting escapes for the next 90 years.
 
trialpha
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

trialpha: It can also be considered at least partially responsible for the creation of the Empire of Japan and their resulting escapades for the next 90 years.


FTFM
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

trialpha: no1curr: The Convention of Kanagawa led to Japan changing from a feudalist society to a more Westernized one.

I'll bet when Japan signed it, no one told them life was gonna be this way 👏👏👏👏

It can also be considered at least partially responsible for the creation of the Empire of Japan and their resulting escapes for the next 90 years.


I dare say this was the biggest foreign policy mistake the USA ever made.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The first thing Perry did in Tokyo was buy a really expensive stereo.
 
batlock666
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

no1curr: The Convention of Kanagawa led to Japan changing from a feudalist society to a more Westernized one.


I know everything about that from this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Later, in rehab he received the Kanagawa Treatment.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.