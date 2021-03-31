 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Macy's store in Vermont has been transformed into a school. It has been described as 'cool but weird'   (local21news.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Macy's store, school  
•       •       •

602 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 11:33 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trying to avoid the perfume sprayer lady must be annoying when you're late to your math class.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted: skipping school to go to the mall. New and hot: turning the mall into the school.

Not really.

But anyway, good to see obsolete infrastructure being repurposed. The mall down the road from me was turned into a medical center. It worked out well.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least you can buy school clothes and go to school at the same time. Just watch out for the Donald Trump ties, they're cheaply made.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is sex ed in the lingerie department?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amb: Is sex ed in the lingerie department?


They outsourced sex ed over to Spencer's Gifts.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have so many vacant large stores, yet they keep building more. They really need to put these empty buildings to good use.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amb: Is sex ed in the lingerie department?


Probably the Forever 21 stockroom.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They turned half our dying mall into a grocery store. Could probably work apartment units in pretty easy.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amb: Is sex ed in the lingerie department?


Please turn in your projects on the speedo shelf.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Little boy's pants; half off?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Never mind. Not a Catholic school.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes - let's reinforce kids hatred of brick & mortar store shopping even more by turning shops into learnin' pens!
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You'll find it all at the mall...

They could tag kids with anti theft devices so that way if someone is trying to sneak out after 5th period everyone will know.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

amb: Is sex ed in the lingerie department?


Nope furniture.
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There are a lot of shelves for books--albeit a lot more expensive than they should be.

The mannequins could serve as useful props for lessons on good touch and bad touch.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Jane leaves Orange Julius walking at 0.5m/s on her way to Waldenbooks, located 100m away. Along the way, she stops at KB Toys to look at some SNES cartridges for 93 seconds, then abandons her book plans and continues at the same rate to a PacSun 20m from there.

At the exact same time, Kelly runs out of coins at Diamond Jim's Arcade and strolls at 0.3m/s through the food court 120m away, stopping for 4 minutes for a clove cigarette. PacSun is only 30m from her. If she leaves the food court at a quicker pace of 0.8m/s, who arrives first (and by how much time)?"
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: "Jane leaves Orange Julius walking at 0.5m/s on her way to Waldenbooks, located 100m away. Along the way, she stops at KB Toys to look at some SNES cartridges for 93 seconds, then abandons her book plans and continues at the same rate to a PacSun 20m from there.

At the exact same time, Kelly runs out of coins at Diamond Jim's Arcade and strolls at 0.3m/s through the food court 120m away, stopping for 4 minutes for a clove cigarette. PacSun is only 30m from her. If she leaves the food court at a quicker pace of 0.8m/s, who arrives first (and by how much time)?"


With references to the early 1990s, this sounds like a legit worksheet problem.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Old and busted: skipping school to go to the mall. New and hot: turning the mall into the school.

Not really.

But anyway, good to see obsolete infrastructure being repurposed. The mall down the road from me was turned into a medical center. It worked out well.


I had an idea to turn defunct malls into homeless help complexes. Keep the food court, turn a section of the shops into small apartments. Fill the other spaces with education and job training and social and legal and medical services. Make residence there conditional on using those services and contracting ones self to working there co-OP style until one is able to save and move out self sustaining.  But the concentration of social services is still there and available for support.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's really neat to see but I'm also kind of sad at the same time. I hope they continue to repurpose these places as nicely as here. Still the kid in me is kind of crying remembering going to the mall and the pinball arcade in the 70's and 80's.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gotta do something, the rest of the indoor mall, save a tiny section of the front, is currently a giant sandpit after the developer pulled out. The whole mess is under litigation. Church st is a better outdoor mall anyway.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: "Jane leaves Orange Julius walking at 0.5m/s on her way to Waldenbooks, located 100m away. Along the way, she stops at KB Toys to look at some SNES cartridges for 93 seconds, then abandons her book plans and continues at the same rate to a PacSun 20m from there.

At the exact same time, Kelly runs out of coins at Diamond Jim's Arcade and strolls at 0.3m/s through the food court 120m away, stopping for 4 minutes for a clove cigarette. PacSun is only 30m from her. If she leaves the food court at a quicker pace of 0.8m/s, who arrives first (and by how much time)?"


IME, Kelly usually arrives first, by about 5 minutes.

/NTTAWWT
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.