 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Winged Rat)   Pigeon population falls by 30% following contraceptive experiment in Brussels region. It would have been more but fitting the bird-sized femidoms proved very fiddly   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
3
    More: Interesting, Bird, Combined oral contraceptive pill, Brussels, pigeon population, Columbidae, similar plan, The Freshman, Brussels district of Laeken  
•       •       •

47 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 31 Mar 2021 at 12:31 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tom Lehrer - Poisoning Pigeons In The Park
Youtube yhuMLpdnOjY
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pigeon condoms? You can't be too careful. You never know who's a carrier.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They told the pigeons to put little condoms on their peckers but that proved to be confusing.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.