(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 31 is 'foist' as in: 'When angered, Moe would often threaten Larry and Curly with "I'm gonna punch you both, but I'm gonna punch you foist.'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-_-

/slowly presses upvote button, but keeps eye on subby
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby was blown up by his own word bomb.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another Mirriam-Webster link foisted upon Fark.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I nyuk nyuk nyuk'd at this
 
