 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   He waited for another minute, parked his truck, and started to climb the fence. On the other side, a resident waved for him to stop."It's okay. I'm an assistant principal at the high school." This sounds like a movie   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, High school, Rich Pimentel, student's school file, Apartment, Education, missing students, Indio, California, high school  
•       •       •

946 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 1:37 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God bless him. Most people I know in school administration wouldn't leave their office to check on a kid.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good guy. At least someone cares about these kids.
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thank god our local high school kids are back to playing sportsball. My.. I mean... their life was incomplete without it
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a shame that we expect school administrators to be teachers, babysitters, psychologists, and wardens.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's time for universal basic income, not the least of reasons so these kids can focus on school instead of trying to survive. Give them a chance to succeed.

When humans became agrarian, the ones who didn't have to hunt and gather anymore didn't just roll over and die, they started making art and music and architecture and science and technology. Imagine what we could create if everyone's basic needs were met!
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

6nome: Thank god our local high school kids are back to playing sportsball. My.. I mean... their life was incomplete without it


I got a double bonus. My son is back to football workouts AND he turned 16 last month, so I don't have to drive him anywhere.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1) good for him that he actually cares and is trying to help
2) bad on everyone that it even came to this
3) why do every one of these types of articles always seem to come out of California? Isn't that state some kind of socialist-communist paradise that the rest of us are supposed to idolize and emulate?
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: It's a shame that we expect school administrators to be teachers, babysitters, psychologists, and wardens.


It's a shame that both parents are forced to work so much that they can't provide those needs for their kids themselves, or that our society doesn't have an adequate social safety net to fill in the gaps.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: 1) good for him that he actually cares and is trying to help
2) bad on everyone that it even came to this
3) why do every one of these types of articles always seem to come out of California? Isn't that state some kind of socialist-communist paradise that the rest of us are supposed to idolize and emulate?


In red states, he'd only be there to drop off a check to the parents for running their own school out of a shed and wouldn't be allowed to check on the kids.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Name Withheld: It's time for universal basic income, not the least of reasons so these kids can focus on school instead of trying to survive. Give them a chance to succeed.

When humans became agrarian, the ones who didn't have to hunt and gather anymore didn't just roll over and die, they started making art and music and architecture and science and technology. Imagine what we could create if everyone's basic needs were met!


They made art and music and all the rest of that stuff and sold or exchanged it in return for the food they no longer hunted and gathered. Their basic needs were met by working for it, not because of some grand welfare program.

UBI is the textbook example of the saying "Socialism is great until you run out of other people's money to spend."
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It is such bullshiat that CA is a huge economy and yet there are medical, internet, and food deserts.

Try harder.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ofads.lifeView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrparks: It is such bullshiat that CA is a huge economy and yet there are medical, internet, and food deserts.

Try harder.


That won't be changing until medical insurance and telecoms release their stranglehold.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [ofads.life image 300x300]


Ferris Bueller's Year Off.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ads suck.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: .

UBI is the textbook example of the saying "Socialism is great until you run out of other people's money to spend."


Sure. But, you are ignoring that the 2% has all the money. To a harmful degree. Don't like poor people? Stop having billionaires.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrparks: It is such bullshiat that CA The United States is a huge economy and yet there are medical, internet, and food deserts.

Try harder.


Not really a California specific problem.  And, in California we at least give enough money to the schools so people like this can do this sort of thing.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Dick Gozinya: .

UBI is the textbook example of the saying "Socialism is great until you run out of other people's money to spend."

Sure. But, you are ignoring that the 2% has all the money. To a harmful degree. Don't like poor people? Stop having billionaires.


It is possible to have billionaires without also having poor people.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.