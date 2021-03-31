 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   Happy Birthday, Walken Tag   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
11
    More: Cool, Christopher Walken, Ronald Walken, A View to a Kill, first play, notable roles, fantastical new play, Star Wars, Walken's Bakery  
•       •       •

525 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 31 Mar 2021 at 10:35 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Ewan McGregor is 50 today but still looks fairly young. He really should have moisturized under those Tattooine suns.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tag?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cooking with Christopher Walken
Youtube J06BU6Fj6Qs
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sunny created an opportunity to use the criminally rare Walken tag . . .

. . . and yet, no tag.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I do a really kick ass Walken impression. Check it out...

"Children... Scootch closer... don't make me tell you again... about the scootching..."

Pretty neat, right?
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trust me

Naked City - Season 4, Episode 17 - Robin Hood & Clarence Darrow... - Full Episode
Youtube D_OqwCRpUdc
 
geggy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
His secret to old age is more cowbells!
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Walken Dead
Youtube giAQuLntqXY
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fats Domino:  "I'm walkin, yes indeed..."
 
Kattungali
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Best of Twinkle The Marvel Horse
Youtube B_rw4Vnml-w


"I had that dream again.  The one where I do terrible things to penguins with a croquet mallet."
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.