(Some Shuffling Madness guy)   Police hope to track down the Floridians who conducted a joyride of a locomotive. Fark: it may have happened between Wednesday and Sunday   (mycbs4.com) divider line
    More: Florida, TWOC, Thieves, 1997 albums, joyride, Newberry, damage, switches  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people involved must have had a loco motive.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
donutjim [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
$30,000 switches? And I thought $299 was steep...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shouldn't be difficult to track down.

Don't these things have a LoJack of some sort?
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when I was a kid and my dad and I were playing on some construction equipment.  My dad got  a machine started (a road grader, I think) and couldn't figure out how to turn it off so we ran.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

donutjim: $30,000 switches? And I thought $299 was steep...


Nothing is cheap on a locomotive.  I wonder if they mean track switches, which are considerably more expensive.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jtown: Reminds me of when I was a kid and my dad and I were playing on some construction equipment.  My dad got  a machine started (a road grader, I think) and couldn't figure out how to turn it off so we ran.


You had a fun dad.

Conrail sided two M60 tanks in our town.  We crawled all over them.  I got busted by the neighbors but supposedly some others kids got in to one. Years later, I learned about the Battle Override button in a M113 and wondered if that would have started one of the tanks.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
the link is blocked for me, what was the make and model of the locomotive?

if the selector lever was in place, that is a problem.  if it wasn't in place, they knew what they were doing and that too is a problem. 

the field select switch, the selector lever, and the independent brakes must all be manipulated to get the locomotive to move (any common carrier diesel from GE and EMD/EMC/whatever they are now).
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They found video of the perps.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
found the locomotive in question - EMD GP18 - i sure hope the Florida Central didn't leave the selector lever in the unit... the FRA will not be kind.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Found an aerial of what is likely that locomotive:
Fark user imageView Full Size


If they ran north (assuming that's where they normally park it), they go through two turnouts (track switches) and if they were not lined for the route (and I assume they aren't spring switches) then they likely bent or broke something.

Fark user imageView Full Size


At least they didn't derail it, hit someone in a car, or foul a mainline railroad carrying hazardous materials. They knew enough to start it, manipulate the throttle, and possibly release a manual brake. Sounds like they also knew enough to be able to operate the service brakes.

Looks like a pretty interesting junction. Now I want to take a detour through there to get some photos.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"it may have happened between Wednesday and Sunday"

Or between Sunday and Wednesday. During a week of a month. Or more. In a year. Or so. Sometime.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Should have used the VIP long term parking lot, which is guarded 24/7.  Valet parking is quite expensive, though.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They do know what year it was stolen, so now they just need to narrow it down.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: jtown: Reminds me of when I was a kid and my dad and I were playing on some construction equipment.  My dad got  a machine started (a road grader, I think) and couldn't figure out how to turn it off so we ran.

You had a fun dad.

Conrail sided two M60 tanks in our town.  We crawled all over them.  I got busted by the neighbors but supposedly some others kids got in to one. Years later, I learned about the Battle Override button in a M113 and wondered if that would have started one of the tanks.


Some parents are a living cautionary tale.  :D
 
