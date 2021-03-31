 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   That ship stuck in the Suez Canal was a metaphor, probably for the transient nature of "normalcy" in our intransient lives, the inherent duality of risk vs. comfort that our interconnectedness creates. Or something, I didn't read the damn article   (nytimes.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Metaphor.. for what?  A giant cargo ship getting stuck in a critical channel of global shipping trade?  Dude, you do not know what the word "metaphor" means.  That's literally what it was.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone tell the NYT to quit smoking so much pot.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
normality
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took it as a metaphor for kidney stones.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Someone tell the NYT to quit smoking so much pot.


Good luck, they just legalized. Expect more stoner philosophy
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Metaphor.. for what?  A giant cargo ship getting stuck in a critical channel of global shipping trade?  Dude, you do not know what the word "metaphor" means.  That's literally what it was.


A large oblong object getting stuck in a warm, wet channel?  Sometimes a giant cargo ship is just a giant cargo ship.

wearethepractitioners.comView Full Size
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
am23.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that was a real ship stuck in there.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a metaphor, it's a monument to the unfathomable depths of human greed.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dontfeedthegamers.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The duality of man, sir. The Jungian thing."
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the question: when the risks become too large to allow you to live in the style to which you have become accustomed, are you willing to cut back on your creature comforts so that the risk level is contained? Would you be willing to cut back enough to not only contain the risk, but restore some of what we had before we took so much?

It's not a philosophical question. It's a real one. And your answer is NO. That's all we need to know. The rest of it is just your farking hubris talking.
We did it all by ourselves, and we'll continue to, and no matter how many drugs you take, and how many things you buy--remember that. It was all US..
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is surely a metaphor for my goddamn digestive tract right now. No more oat bran muffins for me.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure global trade is about to collapse. They'll have to add 2 weeks to go around cape horn. That will raise the price of my $0.99 spatula to at LEAST $1.07.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: "The duality of man, sir. The Jungian thing."


"Always be mindful of what you may put in your canal." -S. Freud
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FRANCIS: It is symbolic of our struggle against oppression.
REG: Symbolic of his struggle against reality.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: I'm sure global trade is about to collapse. They'll have to add 2 weeks to go around cape horn. That will raise the price of my $0.99 spatula to at LEAST $1.07.


Good news!

UHF (6/12) Movie CLIP - Spatula City Commercial (1989) HD
Youtube 4BUDwj_mXKE
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like now would be a good time for industry to invest in a parallel Suez Canal.  2 canals, one in each direction.  Use the other if one becomes blocked.

And, uh, let's go ahead and build that 2nd "Panama" canal through Nicaragua while we're at it.

You have to assume that the shipping industry has made it clear to terrorists worldwide that if they fark with either canal, the industry is prepared to hunt down everyone in each terrorist's family and end them, regardless if it's a 5th cousin, 3-times-removed, by marriage.  They will END your family line.  Blocking the canal is a  nation-level operation only.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People trying to find profound meanings over senseless things.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: People trying to find profound meanings over senseless things.


It was a good meme, I'm sorry it didn't stay stuck for another week.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: And, uh, let's go ahead and build that 2nd "Panama" canal through Nicaragua while we're at it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Deep Thoughts by Ever Given
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby  That headline made my head hurt , Oww ,          Oww

Butters inconsolable.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No, the ship in the canal is a metaphor for Fark that Paywall bullshiat.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not a metaphor, but it's certainly an indicator of how we assume things related to trade/economies will always work as intended and never fail.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't know if this is a metaphor, but I think it should give you some appreciation for all the work that men and women around the world do to keep that supply chain running, so that these kinds of interruptions are so rare. Well, this and the Amazon pee break thing.
 
OldJames
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
a figure of speech in which a word or phrase is applied to an object or action to which it is not literally applicable.
"her poetry depends on suggestion and metaphor"

I guess google dictionary has it wrong, metaphor obviously means "literal description of an event"
 
crzybtch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That ship stuck in the Suez Canal was a metaphor, probably for constipation.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Not a metaphor, but it's certainly an indicator of how we assume things related to trade/economies will always work as intended and never fail.


do we? Maybe you do. I've been waiting for most of my life for it to fall apart. Because it's going to. Beyond repair.
I feel validated now that it is failing miserably and all the deep-seated flaws are showing. Maybe you didn't notice, since you're still getting a paycheck. After all, it's your job to beat a dying horse for profits. And that's all that matters to most people--their paychecks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: The Smails Kid: "The duality of man, sir. The Jungian thing."

"Always be mindful of what you may put in your canal." -S. Freud


"Anything is a canal if you're brave enough." - A. Lincoln
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: DecemberNitro: Not a metaphor, but it's certainly an indicator of how we assume things related to trade/economies will always work as intended and never fail.

do we? Maybe you do. I've been waiting for most of my life for it to fall apart. Because it's going to. Beyond repair.
I feel validated now that it is failing miserably and all the deep-seated flaws are showing. Maybe you didn't notice, since you're still getting a paycheck. After all, it's your job to beat a dying horse for profits. And that's all that matters to most people--their paychecks.

[Fark user image 540x160]


philosophytalk.orgView Full Size
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As a person who used to work for a company that relied on coconut products that were coming from home base in Indonesia, yeah.  It's gonna be a huge logistics headache for a lot of small companies that have containers on that ship or any of the other ones waiting.
 
