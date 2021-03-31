 Skip to content
Today's Slatesplanation: How to turn your TikTok fame into real life success
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sell something.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it doesn't always work
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA: If you knew anything about success you wouldn't be writing for the ingrown hair on the Internet's ass that is Slate.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought you just had to take your internet bucks to the bank and get them transferred into US dollars?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1:  Get on the next train to Fantasyland.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once we master the art of turning bots into real people, it will be a cinch.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember that shoelaces are NOT the cheat code for winning a "hold your breath" challenge
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure content creators haven't figured out that by chopping down what counts as media into increasingly shorter segments they're making these creators more disposable by design.

By the time most of these Tiktok creators try to monetize something the internet is already watching something else.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it show butt cleavage?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How to turn your TikTok fame into real life success" = Get your tits out on an OnlyFans or SugarDaddy site.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's really no justification for using "Tik Tok" and "real life" in the same sentence.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, maybe just don't.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the Cracked article on how to convert your Fark Fame into real life success.

Keep reaching for the stars!

Sincerely,

The Pope of Manwich Village

iamskibibitz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You can see it in his TikToks, where he pretends to weigh his genitals on a scale

Wow. That sounds incredible.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is sick. I lack the words. That's how bad it is.
This is how we get "people" who look like this, who are filthy rich from selling crap--jewelry, clothes, make-up, watches. Real role models. If you have a real big hole to fill.

LOOK AT YOURSELVES.
no, don't farking look at me. I don't spend my pennies supporting stupid crap like this. But SOMEBODY does, and they have a lot of disposable income. Sound like anyone you all know?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: There's really no justification for using "Tik Tok" and "real life" in the same sentence.


Now tell that to your 13-year-old. That IS real life. Just like Fark is real.
It's all real, and we absorb all of it. This shiat is not a bad habit anymore (I think most of us would agree that we spend too much time on the internet.) It is changing who we are, and we pay for it.

The lines between reality and advertising have become so blurred that we can't tell anymore. We don't know where we stop, and the inputs begin. did I want my earlobes cut off in to a square, or was I wasted one night and saw it on the internet? No matter, it's me now! And I'm going to try to get all my friends go along with it, so that instead of being someone who made a mistake, I'm a farking influencer.

Check my page--squarelobes.net. As soon as the bleeding stops, I'm going to have pics. YOU WANT THIS.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Top google search results for "tik tok bots":

TikTok Bots - The Best Options For 2020 | Better Marketing
The 9 Best TikTok Bots To Help You Go Viral Right Now
Best TikTok Bot (2021) - Gain 10k+ Followers On Autopilot ...
AutoTokker - The Best Bot - 3x more follows & likes
The Best TikTok Bots On The Market & How To Protect Your ...

Most of this fame is phony and none of it is organic.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Any tips for turning police bodycam/dashcam footage into success?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Back in MY day we left the attention-whoring to the Hollywood elite.
Nowadays anyone with a threatre make-up kit & 15 image-changing apps can just plaster themselves over the interwab.
Sit down! Andy Warhol says your 15 minutes are up.
 
