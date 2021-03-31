 Skip to content
Today's Zillow highlight is a nice, castle-like place with gargoyles. Who doesn't appreciate gargoyles?
15
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh. A few gargoyles positioned on wall plinths. If I'm going to make a gargoyle-based home purchase, I want gargoyles everywhere. Gargoyles over the door, in the eaves, on the roof, up the staircase. If there's an available open space on the home's exterior, and that space isn't either being occupied by or stared at by a gargoyle, it's wasted space and time to move on to the next offering.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do you have to pay extra for all the bodies buried in the basement?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone won enough Lotto money to move out of the trailer park, but they brought the cheap concrete block steps with them.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Needs a coat of paint on the exterior
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

no1curr: Needs a coat of paint on the exterior


Needs:

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"We want a ceee-ment pond!"
"You blew your budget on gargoyles."
"Then go to the Walmart and get us one o 'em deee-lux ones that sits on the ground! I ain't askeered to flaunt my money!"
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a McCastle.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Raised basement with a silo = Barn.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
srb68
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've seen that location in Fallout 4!
I built a settlement there but we keep getting attacked by ghouls
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 850x566]

Someone won enough Lotto money to move out of the trailer park, but they brought the cheap concrete block steps with them.


Ghetto castle shabby chic
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Sword in the Stone out front- covered over in English Ivy no less- is a really nice touch.

I'm thinking probably more of a Disney than T.H. White fan.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No deal without a dungeon.
 
genner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Love the random bathroom fixtures.  Bathroom sink in the middle of one room, toilet in another.  This open-shiatter design is really catching on.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

