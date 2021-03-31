 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   That's not a tourism marketing slogan, THIS is a tourism marketing slogan   (abc.net.au) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Northern Territory, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, South Australia, tourism campaign, Southern United States, Queensland, New South Wales  
•       •       •

783 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 9:18 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark wanted for questioning...
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the hell does Fark filter French Connection UK? Does Drew dislike the French?
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Why in the hell does Fark filter French Connection UK? Does Drew dislike the French?


Doesn't everyone?

/fetchez la vache!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Australians are so naughty....and I love them for it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shagbert: Farking Clown Shoes: Why in the hell does Fark filter French Connection UK? Does Drew dislike the French?

Doesn't everyone?

/fetchez la vache!


Ahem.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
oh look another ad.
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
dafont.comView Full Size
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
HOTY honorable mention at least
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's funny cuz it's a cheeky insult in the UK & Australia - but the triple-dog-dare swear of swears in north 'merikuh.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd clutch my mother's pearls, but they're around her neck and I'm apparently much lower than that.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I'd clutch my mother's pearls, but they're around her neck and I'm apparently much lower than that.


Did you give your mom the pearl necklace?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's one way to get the old kid spitter nice and slippery.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ko_kyi: HOTY honorable mention at least


For farking up the reference?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.