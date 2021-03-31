 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Berlin man is at it again. This time caught directing flight traffic with a radio. Guess how they caught him   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Berlin man, United Kingdom, Steve Winwood, radio  
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fly paper?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Berlin's new airport handled traffic efficiently? That would be a dead giveaway.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Riding on the Metro?
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it one of those things where you prop up a box with a stick and then hide behind big rock and yank a string attached to the stick when he crawls in to grab the bait?  I bet it was that but I don't know what they used for bait though.  Maybe a Kit Kat.  Everybody likes Kit Kats.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Odd Bird: [Fark user image image 425x245]


First I'm going to take of your bra
<breathing sounds>
Then I'm going to take off your chooz

//funniest Cheech & Chong moment EVAR
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha... International air traffic control is all AM radio. (WEAK sauce.) No security afaik...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make him an honorary citizen of Florida.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is this guy like the Aspergers kid in NYC who loved subways so much he'd sneak into the "floater room" to drive trains when the scheduled train drivers called in sick?
//he now drives subways for a living & has the best attendance record in NYC subway history
//happy endings all the way around
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Was it one of those things where you prop up a box with a stick and then hide behind big rock and yank a string attached to the stick when he crawls in to grab the bait?


A friend's kid was captured by the Google Maps cam trying to trap squirrels like that.

/ CSB
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Berlin's new airport handled traffic efficiently? That would be a dead giveaway.


See I laughed, but I mean the dude pulled it off without getting anyone hurt, managed to sound right mostly - maybe they ought to put him in training and give him a job once he serves the sentence.  He's apparently not bad at this.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ImpendingCynic: Berlin's new airport handled traffic efficiently? That would be a dead giveaway.

See I laughed, but I mean the dude pulled it off without getting anyone hurt, managed to sound right mostly - maybe they ought to put him in training and give him a job once he serves the sentence.  He's apparently not bad at this.


Nah, that would be too intelligent.  Prisons always need more slave labor.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ImpendingCynic: Berlin's new airport handled traffic efficiently? That would be a dead giveaway.

See I laughed, but I mean the dude pulled it off without getting anyone hurt, managed to sound right mostly - maybe they ought to put him in training and give him a job once he serves the sentence.  He's apparently not bad at this.

Nah, that would be too intelligent.  Prisons always need more slave labor.


Well, he certainly is gonna get some slave laboring, this kinda shiat's not ok.  But once he's served that - it'd seem a pretty reasonable way to solve several potential problems.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Radio direction finding? Dnrtfa
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ImpendingCynic: Berlin's new airport handled traffic efficiently? That would be a dead giveaway.

See I laughed, but I mean the dude pulled it off without getting anyone hurt, managed to sound right mostly - maybe they ought to put him in training and give him a job once he serves the sentence.  He's apparently not bad at this.


There is the small matter of him deliberately giving instructions to the planes which could have resulted in an accident. Doesn't matter how 'professional' one sounds on the radio if they're prone to making attempts at crashing two 737s together 'for the lulz.'
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ImpendingCynic: Berlin's new airport handled traffic efficiently? That would be a dead giveaway.

See I laughed, but I mean the dude pulled it off without getting anyone hurt, managed to sound right mostly - maybe they ought to put him in training and give him a job once he serves the sentence.  He's apparently not bad at this.

There is the small matter of him deliberately giving instructions to the planes which could have resulted in an accident. Doesn't matter how 'professional' one sounds on the radio if they're prone to making attempts at crashing two 737s together 'for the lulz.'


How does this work though? Wouldn't air traffic control also hear him and tell him to GTFO?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Triangulating his position like the Gestapo finding a French Resistance cell?

Don't mention the war
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Destructor: Haha... International air traffic control is all AM radio. (WEAK sauce.) No security afaik...


All civilian radio traffic is unencrypted AM radio.

Also given the fact it is relatively controlled speech patterns overall, exceptions given for now retired Kennedy Steve @ KJFK, it's fairly easy to fake at a busy airport. Even a clusterfark like Airventure is pretty easy.

Oshkosh tower, November four six niner alpha echo is at tees with information romeo for VFR departure westbound.

Niner alpha echo, Oshkosh tower, line up for runway two-seven taxi via bravo-1, bravo, clear to cross runway two two.

Tower, niner alpha echo, line up runway two seven taxi via bravo-1, bravo, echo, cleared to cross runway two two
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ATC gets TRIGGERED over Callsigns in Flight Simulator X (Multiplayer)
Youtube W6NMSld0_bc


All fun and games till the pilots start trolling back.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"United Flight 178, turn to heading 270. Now do a barrel roll."
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pump Up The Volume Film (1990) - FCC Scene
Youtube 6MZKkz4xefk
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Bart Starts Trouble At A Construction Site
Youtube l5dbooFZhv8
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sag Hallo zu meinem kleinen Freund?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GORDON: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ImpendingCynic: Berlin's new airport handled traffic efficiently? That would be a dead giveaway.

See I laughed, but I mean the dude pulled it off without getting anyone hurt, managed to sound right mostly - maybe they ought to put him in training and give him a job once he serves the sentence.  He's apparently not bad at this.

Nah, that would be too intelligent.  Prisons always need more slave labor.


You are not familiar with German prisons. My retirement plan is to rob a German bank and turn myself in.

/came here to make an airforceproud95 joke, but couldn't think of one
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGUART
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cat detector van?

/Eric is a happy cat
 
nursetim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [YouTube video: Pump Up The Volume Film (1990) - FCC Scene]


I was going to look for a pic from that scene.  Glad I scrolled down.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dryknife: Fly paper?


With his pants down?
 
wxboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

valenumr: LurkerSupreme: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ImpendingCynic: Berlin's new airport handled traffic efficiently? That would be a dead giveaway.

See I laughed, but I mean the dude pulled it off without getting anyone hurt, managed to sound right mostly - maybe they ought to put him in training and give him a job once he serves the sentence.  He's apparently not bad at this.

There is the small matter of him deliberately giving instructions to the planes which could have resulted in an accident. Doesn't matter how 'professional' one sounds on the radio if they're prone to making attempts at crashing two 737s together 'for the lulz.'

How does this work though? Wouldn't air traffic control also hear him and tell him to GTFO?


If he was far enough from the ATC facility, they might not have heard him.  Airplanes would have been able to hear him because they would have more of an unobstructed line of sight to his location, but ATC might have been shielded by terrain/buildings.

What ATC would have heard, though, is pilots reading back instructions that had not been given. That would make for quite a bit of confusion all around.  That's where the danger is.  That, and the rogue guy wouldn't have had a full or up-to-date picture of all traffic in the area, most likely.  Even without intent, he could easily have routed planes into each other.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

valenumr: LurkerSupreme: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ImpendingCynic: Berlin's new airport handled traffic efficiently? That would be a dead giveaway.

See I laughed, but I mean the dude pulled it off without getting anyone hurt, managed to sound right mostly - maybe they ought to put him in training and give him a job once he serves the sentence.  He's apparently not bad at this.

There is the small matter of him deliberately giving instructions to the planes which could have resulted in an accident. Doesn't matter how 'professional' one sounds on the radio if they're prone to making attempts at crashing two 737s together 'for the lulz.'

How does this work though? Wouldn't air traffic control also hear him and tell him to GTFO?


They might, though they also might not notice because they were preoccupied with other ATC related tasks. It's also possible that Berlin man's radio would be strong enough to be heard in the plane's cockpit but not strong enough to reach the ATC center receiver, though that's probably somewhat unlikely.

There's also the matter of pilot confusion, in that they might not be able to determine which ATC on the frequency is the real one. That could lead to them not implementing a crucial instruction at the right time, or becoming saturated with tasks when trying to correct the faulty instructions they were given. Next thing you know the pilot's windscreen is filled with a Cessna 172 piloted by someone who maybe wasn't focusing on their radio as much as they should for whatever reason and missed the corrections given by ATC actual.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The first half of this movie was pretty funny.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Now for the poster.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
article: '32-year-old, whose identity wasn't released in line with German privacy laws, was arrested'

What about his neighbors that want to know what's going on?   Don't they have any rights to know who/why when their building is stormed with police?
 
