AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dog did you a favor lady
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She should have been able to keep the dog since his human was useless.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
?????
Actually you're not supposed to jump into water. You could very well die also.
But, sure. Hero. 🙄
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did that guy let his Boxer (can jump like 300 feet in the air) off leash near water?
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She was willing to go that far for doggy on the first date?  NICE!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who dressed you?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size


At least she self-identifies, and had no danger of drowning.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Suicidal pets reflect badly on the humans who care for them? Go figure.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: She was willing to go that far for doggy on the first date?  NICE!


That's her style.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice boobies. Crazy eyes.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She's "English Hot", about a six in the US.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What kind dog can't swim?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AxL sANe: What kind dog can't swim?


Dachshund
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who the hell is going on Tinder dates in a pandemic?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've had it with dogs everywhere. Leave the dog at home.
 
Blargosaurus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: AxL sANe: What kind dog can't swim?

Dachshund


My first dachs would swim until he was exhausted. It was only only time he would fetch a ball.
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: AxL sANe: What kind dog can't swim?

Dachshund


This is true.  When I tested mine, he became a submarine.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Who the hell is going on Tinder dates in a pandemic?


Single people? Possibly also married people?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ?????
Actually you're not supposed to jump into water. You could very well die also.
But, sure. Hero. 🙄


The classic definition of heroism is to face odds that are not in your favor of survival and come out ahead.  So, yes hero. It should be noted that there is a fine line between heroism and stupidity.

She deserves the dog through trial of bravery.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Modeling sausage casings is a thing?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

proteus_b: brainlordmesomorph: Who the hell is going on Tinder dates in a pandemic?

Single people? Possibly also married people?


infected people
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GodComplex: waxbeans: ?????
Actually you're not supposed to jump into water. You could very well die also.
But, sure. Hero. 🙄

The classic definition of heroism is to face odds that are not in your favor of survival and come out ahead.  So, yes hero. It should be noted that there is a fine line between heroism and stupidity.

She deserves the dog through trial of bravery.


Correct.
I grew up knowing about THIS:
San Antonio Police Department, Texas
End of Watch Tuesday, December 27, 1988
PATRICIA R. CALDERON
Patrolman Calderon drowned when she fell into Salado Creek while chasing a suspect through thick brush at 0200 hours.
Patrolman Calderon was the first female officer from her agency to die in the line of duty. She had been with the agency for five years and was survived by her husband and child.
BIO
Age 26
Tour 5 years
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ?????
Actually you're not supposed to jump into water. You could very well die also.
But, sure. Hero. 🙄


Well, chest deep water. But yeah, generally.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
hell I have worse/weirder tinder date stories!

One girl I met had me beat though... she was kidnapped at knifepoint and escaped at a gas station to call for help
 
proteus_b
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: proteus_b: brainlordmesomorph: Who the hell is going on Tinder dates in a pandemic?

Single people? Possibly also married people?

infected people


Plenty of people get infected by family members. Plenty of people meet other people they previously did not know, and do not get infected. It's currently a moot point for me since I am vaccinated (and now dating someone) but you are welcome to not date anyone. I can understand that it probably isn't that much of a change for you anyways.
 
