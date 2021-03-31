 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Invest your money in Boone's Farm and red Solo cups now, because when the pandemic's finally over, they'll sell out fast   (uk.sports.yahoo.com) divider line
20
925 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 11:17 AM



NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I graduated from Boone's, up to Alizé.

Please don't knock it until you've tried it.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still my favorite product review of all time
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gonna be a while.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my covidiot next door neighbor has been throwing parties every weekend since the middle of February.

today I can hear her coughing

/play stupid games, win stupid prizes
//thin Brooklyn apartment walls are the best
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The college crowd in Australia loves the red cups and the are stupid expensive.  You can buy real glassware cheaper at k-mart (which still hasn't died here yet).  The price is better now that Costco is selling them but their price is like they air freight the things here.

I've been asked to bring them back from trips to the USA.
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I graduated from Boone's, up to Alizé.

Please don't knock it until you've tried it.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I no longer believe in small talk.

If this whole deal has learned me one thing its this: immediately start fu*king.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For my 40th birthday, the wife bought me a red solo goblet. Impractical as hell, but damn funny.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tell my clients to just practice with the cashier whenever they are shopping.

Its gonna last between 30 seconds and 2 minutes.

If it goes great, hoooray

If its super awkward no big deal.

Cause no matter what, it's over when the transaction is complete and everyone moves on with their day.

Its a nice first step to build from for a lot of them.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moi - chuggin' supermarket vino from a Solo cup like some yank soccer-mom?
Yeah, I could succumb to that. My standards have been knocked down by an ass-load of pegs.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a teenager, 1986ish, I walked up to the register with a bottle of Boone's Farm at the drug store, and the cashier started to ask me for ID, and then suddenly threw his arms up and said, "aw, what the hell, it's Boone's Farm, you don't need ID," and sold it to me.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't the red Solo cup crowd pretty much act like the pandemic is already over?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy fake friends
Youtube cTDGDxawoBA
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: For my 40th birthday, the wife bought me a red solo goblet. Impractical as hell, but damn funny.


I like it.  I looked online but is is close to $40 to ship one here.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are ya? Some sort of high-falutin' sophisticated fella, subby?

Pouring yer Boones into a cup? How ya supposed to tell if your intended wants ya by noticing if they wipe the top off with their shirt before drinkin' after ya?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People are worried they've lost the ability for small talk?  Good.  Finally everyone's on my level.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, I've never had Boones, at least that I can recall. I have had the beer equivalent however (there are many of them).
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Star Trek INtakes: Data Executes His Smalltalk Protocol
Youtube kntMdtzG5a8
 
