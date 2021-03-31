 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Can Americans travel anywhere in the world they want?
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh HELL no.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That piece is a bit irresponsible and contrary to CDC travel guidelines advising against any unnecessary travel domestically and internationally regardless of ones vaccination status.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im still hoping to go abroad this Fall.   Not giving up just yet.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a golf trip to the east coast in June and My wife and I's trip to Marrakech is (tentatively) scheduled for October.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well yeah, we're AMERICA. That means we get to do whatever the fark we want! Don't like it? Well we probably have a military base in your country, so shut up.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Y'mean like Arkansas to Oklahoma?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Best Korea is great this time of year.  I pack a huge picnic basket and have myself a nice lunch while I watch the happy workers toil in the failing rice paddies.  Then I draw a huge man's sausage in the empty streets of the capitol with my lamborghini peeniereplaceanente.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: That piece is a bit irresponsible and contrary to CDC travel guidelines advising against any unnecessary travel domestically and internationally regardless of ones vaccination status.


Isn't that the point of vaccinations? To provide you an immunity?

Best not go to any place that has increased Measles, Mumps or Rubella then either.
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I need to visit Riverside, Rio, Cape Town and London.

Gotta collect them all!
 
August11
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you do travel abroad, for the love of God don't wear cargo shorts.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I HOPE NOT
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If all the other countries in the world had any brains, Americans would be totally verboten for the rest of time.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd been planning to visit my 91 year old grandmother in the Philippines since March last year. The policy has been vacillating between total lockdown and 14 day quarantine either there or here or both. I'm fine with the quarantine, but the constant requirement changes makes planning and purchasing a plane ticket impossible.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Preferably no.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

August11: If you do travel abroad, for the love of God don't wear cargo shorts.


Or fanny packs.

/ ask a Brit what that means
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I have a golf trip to the east coast in June and My wife and I's trip to Marrakech is (tentatively) scheduled for October.


Morocco is awesome!!  If you can, i recommend camping out in the Sahara.  :-)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LOL with my salary and student loan debt?
 
trialpha
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Breaker Moran: That piece is a bit irresponsible and contrary to CDC travel guidelines advising against any unnecessary travel domestically and internationally regardless of ones vaccination status.

Isn't that the point of vaccinations? To provide you an immunity?

Best not go to any place that has increased Measles, Mumps or Rubella then either.


This is the unfortunate messaging - that once you have the vaccine you're good. This is not necessarily true. The vaccines only have a certain efficacy, meaning if you're unlucky it accomplished nothing. Additionally, it hasn't been proven yet that you being vaccinated prevents you from being a carrier, etc.

It's only after the majority of being have been vaccinated that it's actually safe to travel.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
MANIFEST DESTINY, biatchES!!!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Breaker Moran: That piece is a bit irresponsible and contrary to CDC travel guidelines advising against any unnecessary travel domestically and internationally regardless of ones vaccination status.

Isn't that the point of vaccinations? To provide you an immunity?

Best not go to any place that has increased Measles, Mumps or Rubella then either.


No. The point of this particular vaccination is to reduce severity of Covid and hopefully reduce its spread. We know it absolutely does the former but aren't sure about the latter. We also don't know for sure how effective it is against the variants. Best to wait a little longer and make absolutely sure.
 
Slypork
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Back in 2019 we had talked about scheduling a trip to Ireland for early fall 2020 to bring all of our European exchange students to one location for a family reunion but that obviously went down the tubes. We then talked about doing it this year but that ain't gonna happen either. God I hope the world (read: America) gets its act together so we can do it next year. I miss seeing them and would love to travel to areas of Europe that I haven't had a chance to see yet.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anybody still wants to see us?
 
cloverock70
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As an American I would be too embarrassed of America to show my face anywhere civilized people want to go.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bostonguy: August11: If you do travel abroad, for the love of God don't wear cargo shorts.

Or fanny packs.

/ ask a Brit what that means


I've packed some fannies in my time.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I've packed some fannies in my time.


Username definitely checks out.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cloverock70: As an American I would be too embarrassed of America to show my face anywhere civilized people want to go.


That doesn't sound very American.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The will. But should they?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
THEY will.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cloverock70: As an American I would be too embarrassed of America to show my face anywhere civilized people want to go.


Back in soviet days, Russians were told and believed that normal Americans hated the Russian government but loved had no problems with normal Russians.  That changed with Putin.  Russians are now told all Americans hate them unless they're NRA members.

Americans are still at the soviet stage with normal people in other countries.

As America slowly rejoins the ranks of civilized countries, know that everyone now owns a mask and uses it.  Watching your destination country TV will show you that. Pick up local souvenir masks.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they get the proper Visas, and meet the requirements for entering the countries, sure.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

raerae1980: johnny_vegas: I have a golf trip to the east coast in June and My wife and I's trip to Marrakech is (tentatively) scheduled for October.

Morocco is awesome!!  If you can, i recommend camping out in the Sahara.  :-)


Did you have tea?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yay, just what the world needs!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Eh, we'll just follow the Central American precedent and hire coyotes to help us cross the border.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No, what a stupid question.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cloverock70: As an American I would be too embarrassed of America to show my face anywhere civilized people want to go.


Location: Columbus, OH

Yeah, you're probably best not traveling anywhere.  You would be too big an embarrassment
 
