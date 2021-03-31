 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) The crew of Ever Given may head to ever prison
60
    Followup  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure the Chief Oiler needs to be in jail.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to go so far back into that ship's life they'll ask who welded the keel.

FTA: Investigators will also question the two Egyptian pilots who were aboard the Ever Given as canal chiefs look at the possibility of 'human error'.

Those pilots are farked, if that's the case. They're only there to make sure the ship passes safely.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it was that dastardly Woody Allen again.

Woody Allen - "Bananas" Parking Clip
Youtube 7Y16HUOAmT0
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see punishing the pilots because it's literally their job to navigate the ship thru the canal but the crew would need to have disobeyed the instructions of the pilots to have liability.  Or maybe if there was a mechanical failure due to lack of maintenance they might share some blame.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's BS.  Unless they were drunk or high or shown to be really REALLY negligent.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: I bet it was that dastardly Woody Allen again.

[YouTube video: Woody Allen - "Bananas" Parking Clip]


Dude don't be mentioning that scumbag
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methinks the navigator had a bit too much attention focused on his smartphone as he was charting out the giant penis course they took in the Mediterranean. That also points to a certain amount of inebriation. No one really on their game would do that with one of the world's biggest ships. In other words I honestly think the crew was high as Star Man.

/ You know, the dummy in the Tesla orbiting the Sun.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the crew ever given a chance to explain themselves? Were they ever given the benefit of the doubt that this was not human error?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I picture Jackie Chan's character in Cannonball Run...  they're watching porn & crash the car.
That's what I imagine happened.
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know what happened. It was that damned Sasquatch.
 
Deja_VooDoo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They're going to go so far back into that ship's life they'll ask who welded the keel.

FTA: Investigators will also question the two Egyptian pilots who were aboard the Ever Given as canal chiefs look at the possibility of 'human error'.

Those pilots are farked, if that's the case. They're only there to make sure the ship passes safely.


The pilots? No, they'll get off scot-free. They're Egyptian. An Egyptian investigation is going to pin blame on the Indian captain and Officer of the Watch.

Bet me.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard it was a sandstorm that pushed the ship to that position. Has that been debunked?
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait though, doesn't the canal authority require that the ships traversing the canal do so under the control of a pilot crew? The EG's crew couldn't do much more than watch and cuss.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see detaining the bridge crew and the pilots but the rest of the crew were not likely to be responsible.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rhondajeremy: I heard it was a sandstorm that pushed the ship to that position. Has that been debunked?


Sandstorm, you say?

Duuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuun
dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dundun dun dundundun dun dun dun dun dun dun dundun dundun
BOOM dundun dundun dundun BEEP dun dun dun dun dun dun dun
BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP
BEEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP
BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP BEEP BOOM
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's house arrest, and they're looking at the Egyptian pilots as well. You can't cause more that $35 Billion in losses and expect no inquiry.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone will take a page from Capt. Hazelwood's book and sentence them to community service.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Salvage teams celebrated as they pulled the Ever Given towards the Great Bitter Lake..."
With a helpful picture of what a CMA CGM boat may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: I can see punishing the pilots because it's literally their job to navigate the ship thru the canal but the crew would need to have disobeyed the instructions of the pilots to have liability.  Or maybe if there was a mechanical failure due to lack of maintenance they might share some blame.


The ship is unusually large, I wonder if the Egyptian pilots were up to the task.  220,000 tons is a lot of ship.  The industry should have a special training program if they don't have this already.
Having said that, one wonders if Egypt will arrest their own canal pilots, admitting incompetence, or blame and imprison poor foreigners.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: Methinks the navigator had a bit too much attention focused on his smartphone as he was charting out the giant penis course they took in the Mediterranean. That also points to a certain amount of inebriation. No one really on their game would do that with one of the world's biggest ships. In other words I honestly think the crew was high as Star Man.

/ You know, the dummy in the Tesla orbiting the Sun.


Huh. They did draw a twig and berries, though Snopes says it may not have intended to.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i still think this whole thing was hilarious
 
bluewave69
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
well hope none of the 25 fiddled with their experience/sea time on their resume etc and all certifications where valid.

but ya none of them are going to be working on large container ship from now on pretty much assured.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you outsource to India.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: This is what happens when you outsource to India.

[Fark user image image 425x251]


Wait. Isn't that just circling while waiting for their turn while also avoiding other ships?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Soon as this happened, the crew should have just scattered. "Everwhat? Never heard of it." Then it just becomes one of those nautical mysteries.
 
Myria [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The whole thing seems like a weather-related accident.  Unlike the dumbass who grounded the cruise ship in Italy and killed a bunch of people.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People who weren't driving the ship? How the fark are they liable here?

If there was a sandstorm/really high winds at the time, seems like whoever's in charge of allowing things into the Canal is the person to blame.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Rev. Skarekroe: I bet it was that dastardly Woody Allen again.

[YouTube video: Woody Allen - "Bananas" Parking Clip]

Dude don't be mentioning that scumbag


You're not my mom.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Over an obvious accident that did not involve any  major damage, injuries or deaths?  Yeah, that makes sense.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Even the Cabin Boy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ftroop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: Were the crew ever given a chance to explain themselves? Were they ever given the benefit of the doubt that this was not human error?


I see what you did there
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't know egyptian rules, but i assume a ship of that size has a canal\harbor pilot on board.

And seeing as the canal\harbor pilot's job would be there, its safe to say he is Egyptian.

Now if there is a disagreement between the actual captain and the pilot.....local rules come in to play. Generally though if the pilot said do X and Captain ordered Y and something bad happened, the captain is at fault. If the Pilot said do Y, and the Captain said OK, and it wasn't something insanely stupid, the pilot is at fault.

Crew follows the captain, captain's job is ultimately the safety of his ship.
 
Tenga
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rhondajeremy: I heard it was a sandstorm that pushed the ship to that position. Has that been debunked?


I blame Cheops.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rhondajeremy: I heard it was a sandstorm that pushed the ship to that position. Has that been debunked?


I've heard a few things. if it was a sandstorm, it really falls on the pilot unless the captain gave contradictory orders. His entire point is to have intimate knowledge of conditions, how weather impacts stuff, etc.

Now it also could have just been a shiat happens thing. Freak storm, pilot and captain were great and just never seen something like that before in a ship that size, etc, stuff happened faster than they could run the numbers or find a safe way to react.

Captain's ship is still afloat, nobody got hurt, the global economy isn't his immediate concern. Yeah, he obstructed a waterway. Who hasn't held up the dock ramp with an honest mistake while doing everything right.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: This is what happens when you outsource to India.

[Fark user image image 425x251]


I never noticed the ass that thing is about to defile.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: [Fark user image 850x727]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Deja_VooDoo: Tr0mBoNe: They're going to go so far back into that ship's life they'll ask who welded the keel.

FTA: Investigators will also question the two Egyptian pilots who were aboard the Ever Given as canal chiefs look at the possibility of 'human error'.

Those pilots are farked, if that's the case. They're only there to make sure the ship passes safely.

The pilots? No, they'll get off scot-free. They're Egyptian. An Egyptian investigation is going to pin blame on the Indian captain and Officer of the Watch.

Bet me.


*looks up the recent history of Egypt*

You'd have to give me some serious odds.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They are going after the wrong people.  The pilot is responsible for the ship in the canal. The pilot is supplied by the canal operators and is required.  Unless the crew ignored the pilot's orders or got drunk and farked things up, the pilot is at fault.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Northern: The ship is unusually large, I wonder if the Egyptian pilots were up to the task.  220,000 tons is a lot of ship.


Consider this:  In the history of submarine warfare, only 6 submarine commanders have sunk more tonnage than that one ship.  And all of them were German.

/Four in WWI
//Two in WWII
 
NEDM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: They are going after the wrong people.  The pilot is responsible for the ship in the canal. The pilot is supplied by the canal operators and is required.  Unless the crew ignored the pilot's orders or got drunk and farked things up, the pilot is at fault.


Sadly, it doesn't work like that.  The crew and captain maintain full responsibility.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ever been in a Turkish prison?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All the times i went through the canal we had a ship's pilot onboard along with a few other canal personnel. They directed ship's speed and position. Mostly they sat on their asses, smoked and eat...and ask for bribes
I doubt the Egyptians will find fault with one of their own.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: They are going after the wrong people.  The pilot is responsible for the ship in the canal. The pilot is supplied by the canal operators and is required.  Unless the crew ignored the pilot's orders or got drunk and farked things up, the pilot is at fault.


ehhhhhh.........granted i only know the laws around here.....and sure as hell have never captained anything that required a pilot......but the captain is still in charge. The pilot gives instructions the captain trusts and better have one hell of a reason ignoring, but he still can, and should, if he believes those instructions endanger his ship\crew.

"I have never gone through the suez before, this guy shows me his license, came over on a pilot boat, and told me to do this, he has seen it before, so i did" is an absolutely valid defense.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Ever Given is 59m wide, and the channel is dredged 121m wide, meaning if it's dead in the center, there is about 100 feet of clearance on either side of a ship that's over 1,300 feet long.

There were 46mph winds the day the ship ran aground. That's enough to put 5.41lbs of force on every square foot of exposed surface.

That ship has a cross sectional area of roughly 190,600ft2, meaning when the wind hits them sideways, it exerts 1.06 Million lbs of force.

Combined with blowing sand reducing visibility and the crew could have done everything right and this still could have gone sideways. It's just a damn big ship in a narrow little channel.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Union officials fear the 25-man Indian crew onboard Ever Given could be arrested and 'made scapegoats' "

Hang on - you're telling me that South Asian folks aren't going to get a fair shake in an Arab country? The hell?!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: They are going after the wrong people.  The pilot is responsible for the ship in the canal. The pilot is supplied by the canal operators and is required.  Unless the crew ignored the pilot's orders or got drunk and farked things up, the pilot is at fault.


The pilot is likely Egyptian, the others are foreigners.

/often comes down to that, and not just "Hurrhurr Egypt" but anywhere
//not a local?  Your fault, asshole
///although in this case I suspect there will be a genuine and factual investigation/determination - too many big money names affected, too many eyes on it
////and a lot of those eyes aren't terribly intimidated by the local power structure in Egypt - not gonna be something they can just handwave and say suck it on too well
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: People who weren't driving the ship? How the fark are they liable here?

If there was a sandstorm/really high winds at the time, seems like whoever's in charge of allowing things into the Canal is the person to blame.


Steering a ship with such a large wind profile, in tight quarters, would be pretty difficult. I'd assume it would have to have bow and stern thrusters to help with docking and situations like these.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What I've felt
What I've known
Never shined through in what I've shown
Never be
Never see
Won't see what might have been
What I've felt
What I've known
Never shined through in what I've shown
Never free
Never me
So I dub thee EVER GIVEN YEEEEEEEEEEHHHHHHAAAAAAAAH
 
