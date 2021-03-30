 Skip to content
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.imgur.com image 500x1086]


So, a hand-sized spider that runs around my house like an insane cheetah? What's not to love?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.imgur.com image 500x1086]


"Usually" in plain sight.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CSB
Driving with a friend in summer 2004 with the window down, my side mirror hit one of them juicy bastards at 40mph and left a thick green slime all over one side of my face.

end CSB
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey, free food.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: CSB
Driving with a friend in summer 2004 with the window down, my side mirror hit one of them juicy bastards at 40mph and left a thick green slime all over one side of my face.

end CSB


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is not a repeat from 2004.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unrelated:  Is anyone else seeing their posts disappear after they hit "Add Comment" the first time?
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Am I the only person who finds these things completely fascinating?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm an extreme arachnophobe. I have no idea why people would think cicadas are gross or scary. They aren't dirty, they look dry and hard to the touch, they make a cool hum that defines summertime, and they have jewels for eyes and wings. They don't bite, spray, or sting, they look lazy, and they are friendly.

Squishy slimy dirty things with fangs that like to bite humans are scary or gross. Cicadas are pretty on every axis of prettiness.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This will be my third go around with cicadas, off my lawn! I did see/hear a few early risers last year and have warned some of the people new to the area about them. They don't bite or anything but they suck at flying and get stuck in hair. Just wish my old roommate still lived with me, she is such a girly girl I scared her with a worm one night, she will freak out if one of these comes close to her.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.imgur.com image 500x1086]


Just stay out of the crawl space under the front porch.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ They just want hugs.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Screaming Candle: Am I the only person who finds these things completely fascinating?


No.
 
6nome
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
