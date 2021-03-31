 Skip to content
(Metro)   Women beats her boyfriend with a hairdryer after he refused to have sex with her. The article doesn't say, but I bet it was a Con-Air   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Creepy, Domestic violence, Violence, Alcoholism, Adriana Sierra, had injuries, drunk mother, Sierra's partner, Alcohol intoxication  
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He didn't want to have sex with her, so she compromise and gave him a blowjob.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That night a wild party.
Women beat their men.
Animals watch beyond the fire.
The dominatrix sleeps tonight!
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers then questioned Sierra's partner, who insisted that she was the aggressor, and that he had been the victim.

Both had injuries, but Sierra was arrested after shouting 'Let me back around him and I'll beat his ass again,' while being questioned by police.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But he still had remarkable hair.
 
Callous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did she have multiple personality disorder?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So does this mean she's single now?
Cuz I would definitely smash that.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why would she hit her dildo?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can't say as I blame for not wanting to shag that.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ran to the house next door and claimed he beat her.

Im surprised the guy wasnt given a couple of clubsticks to the head first.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Conair? Pffft. What a baby.

You wanna give a man a proper beat down, you gotta get one of those heavy professional ones. To the beauty supply store!!
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She wont be charged with attempted sexual assault.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What do you tell a man with two black eyes?

Nothing, you already told him twice!''
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I dont think she understands how it works.

If she wants to get laid she needs to get him blind drunk not herself.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sierra, who has previous arrests for public intoxication and running a red light...

Maybe they offer counseling so she can expunge that red light arrest.


/who gets arrested for running a red light?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
