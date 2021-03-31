 Skip to content
(Some Germanferret)   Caption this odd couple   (fark-usrimg-full.nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Oh, Possum!"
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"That acid's really starting to kick in."
"Duuude... The colors!"
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've ... had ... the time of my life!
And I owe it all to you ooo ooo!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ha ha! You're funny possum! I'll kill you last!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You play possum and I'll play killer German Shepherd.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
An extended warranty for my collar and it'll cost me just pennies a day?  Tell me more!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And the hooker cat said "that's okay.  That's not my pu***!"
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"THAT'S what neutering means?!?"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They do WHAT with peanut butter??!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Hey, asshole! Stop blocking the sun!"
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"...and it turns out that Bruce Willis was dead the whole time."
 
jthsbay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's that on your collar, my preciousssssss??!!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In the latest live-action comics movie, actors for the part of Pogo and Beauregard chat on set between takes.
 
