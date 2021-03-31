 Skip to content
(CNN)   Can you make a bong out of The Big Apple?   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Me?

Hell yeah.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at that schwag! Yuck!
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuomo: "Quick!! Look over there!!! Legal weed!!"
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time
 
bglove25 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, it finally happened. This meme is useful.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, time for the Feds to step up. How much of the population lives in legal areas now?
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The days of evil MJ will soon be in the past.....less harmful than Alcohol!

As a Coloradoan, we welcome you NY!!!

-NY:  F YOU!!!!
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything's a bong, with the right attitude,

/ A. Lincoln
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: Ok, time for the Feds to step up. How much of the population lives in legal areas now?


most.....and those that aren't are putting it on the ballot!  The money generated is a windfall!!
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you hollowed out a building, you could make a giant gravity bong and get the whole city high.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, I'm gonna light one off of the Statue of Liberty's torch!
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn I love the internet.

smokeday.comView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: If you hollowed out a building, you could make a giant gravity bong and get the whole city high.


Aren't buildings already hollow? I think it'd defeat the purpose of a building if it wasn't.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a use for all those flooded basements
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And STILL fark resists the spliffy tag
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: phimuskapsi: If you hollowed out a building, you could make a giant gravity bong and get the whole city high.

Aren't buildings already hollow? I think it'd defeat the purpose of a building if it wasn't.


Sorta, except for all the stuff inside. Gravity bong requires something that can pull and push huge amounts of air. So you need a hollow building with a single elevator that is as wide as the building. Pull it down to fill, push to expell.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a while I was getting a lot of texts for somebody that wasn't me. I got a few from a senator and his people that were working on this. Glad to see it happen.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
motifri.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: [motifri.com image 679x1024]


Sorry so large. Hey admins, wanna give us a size-control in the image insertion tool?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Prof. Frink: [motifri.com image 679x1024]

Sorry so large. Hey admins, wanna give us a size-control in the image insertion tool?


There's a TF thread on the cursing tool. Maybe you should suggest it in there.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: Eravior: phimuskapsi: If you hollowed out a building, you could make a giant gravity bong and get the whole city high.

Aren't buildings already hollow? I think it'd defeat the purpose of a building if it wasn't.

Sorta, except for all the stuff inside. Gravity bong requires something that can pull and push huge amounts of air. So you need a hollow building with a single elevator that is as wide as the building. Pull it down to fill, push to expell.


You use water bro
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Everything is a bong if you try hard enough
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Everything is Awful: phimuskapsi: Eravior: phimuskapsi: If you hollowed out a building, you could make a giant gravity bong and get the whole city high.

Aren't buildings already hollow? I think it'd defeat the purpose of a building if it wasn't.

Sorta, except for all the stuff inside. Gravity bong requires something that can pull and push huge amounts of air. So you need a hollow building with a single elevator that is as wide as the building. Pull it down to fill, push to expell.

You use water bro


Which pushes and pulls air. It functions via a vacuum, and with a plunger like system you wouldn't need water.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So they're making NY livable?
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: [motifri.com image 679x1024]


Been there, done that. Thanks for the memory!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't mind/smoke the maggots.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Your move, Drug Czar Joe. Also, your move, Dem House and Senate (minus fillybuster).

I hope I'm wrong, but I don't see pols from Big Pharma states lining up to pass nationwide legal pot. As always, gotta follow the money. No exceptions.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can only imagine all of the kickbacks and graft involved in getting grow and distribution licenses.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I can only imagine all of the kickbacks and graft involved in getting grow and distribution licenses.


No different than anything else in NY.
 
geggy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whatever helps to pacify the mass to get Cuomo out of hot sewege water.
 
alizeran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We're right behind you yankees...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
