(KTLA Los Angeles)   Stray tire kills one police officer and injures another along with a civilian, before being taken into custody without incident. Betty Whitewall   (ktla.com) divider line
    Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles, Jeffrey McKee, California Highway Patrol, Sheriff, driver of the Tundra, East Los Angeles, East Los Angeles, California  
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor tire....
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, there is nothing more dangerous on the road than a tire or wheel that gets loose and starts going places on its own
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...before being taken into custody without incident

Must have been a white wall tire.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Yeah, there is nothing more dangerous on the road than a tire or wheel that gets loose and starts going places on its own


Username checks out, sorta.

Loose truck tire rolls and bounces down New Jersey highway, smashes into Jeep | ABC7
Youtube MILEKj2UvmQ
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That not how he planned to retire
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LewDux: That not how he planned to retire


I'm sure telling a joke like that around him woulda made him be tread.
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I ran a tire shop for 20 years and this was my biggest fear, i used to tell the crew that it wasn't the fear of being fired for a "wheel off" but the fear that their mistake could kill someone. it was the one area of the job that we never joked about
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Warrior Kermit: I ran a tire shop for 20 years and this was my biggest fear, i used to tell the crew that it wasn't the fear of being fired for a "wheel off" but the fear that their mistake could kill someone. it was the one area of the job that we never joked about


Its ok to joke about even the darkest parts of your job, just gotta roll with it till the end
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You picked a fine time to leave me loose wheel.....
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So three civilians.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Warrior Kermit: I ran a tire shop for 20 years and this was my biggest fear, i used to tell the crew that it wasn't the fear of being fired for a "wheel off" but the fear that their mistake could kill someone. it was the one area of the job that we never joked about


A coworker of mine had his front left fall off. I drove past him moments after it happened. That tire traveled at least a quarter mile on its own... across a street with a median, two curbs and slightly uphill through brush and small trees before finally coming to rest. Luckily that is all that was in the path of the wayward tire.
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rubber Trailer
Youtube hVKgY1ilx0Y
 
kokomo61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When Flying Tires Attack
Youtube RQPaJigNdU8
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Warrior Kermit: I ran a tire shop for 20 years and this was my biggest fear, i used to tell the crew that it wasn't the fear of being fired for a "wheel off" but the fear that their mistake could kill someone. it was the one area of the job that we never joked about

Its ok to joke about even the darkest parts of your job, just gotta roll with it till the end


But sometimes you also have to accept that a joke will fall flat.
 
