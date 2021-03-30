 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Intercept)   Amazon's army is here today. Amazon's army is here to stay   (theintercept.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Twitter, Amazon.com, Amazon's small Twitter army, Jeff Bezos, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Amazon ambassadors, fulfillment centers, quality of the FC  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 4:25 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those psychos sounds like they're slobbering at the idea of dabbling with Blubber Cheeto's stochastic terrorism playbook.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And I would rather be anywhere else than here today.
 
padraig
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's what happen when you let transnational companies grow the size of average countries.
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
After reading about this shiat the last few days we should be farking protesting amazon and doing everything in our power to bankrupt every shiatbag that has any thing to do with profiting off of Amazon. This is some crazy shiat and people should be going to jail...
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was wondering why packing peanut jokes were all the rage these days.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nick-c137: After reading about this shiat the last few days we should be farking protesting amazon and doing everything in our power to bankrupt every shiatbag that has any thing to do with profiting off of Amazon. This is some crazy shiat and people should be going to jail...


Even if your plan worked, it wouldn't hurt amazon.  Amazon is too big to fail now.  It will get a bailout.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It looks like I've got my earworm for the day, Subby.

So thanks for that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i don't get all the hate. anybody who can skate is ok by me

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TerraGoetia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If someone started blowing up Amazon datacenters they might be doing the world a favor.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

padraig: That's what happen when you let transnational companies grow the size of average countries.


I see the same shiat like n Linkedin. It's pretty sad seeing people I used to work with being given PR directives to put out a positive outlook/spin article every week. The security industry is rife with this kind of thing.

"Aw man, I hired you out of college onto my team. Wtf happened to you? Are they threatening your family?"
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.