(CNN)   Looking forward to that brief moment in time when we had herd immunity and let it slip away, like tears in rain   (cnn.com) divider line
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
those are some nice dreams, humans.

and manaus brasil shows us they are merely dreams.....

https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar​t​icle/a-city-in-brazils-amazon-rain-for​est-is-a-stark-warning-about-covid-to-​the-rest-of-the-world/

https://www.thelancet.com/article/S014​0-6736(21)00183-5/fulltext

https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158​6​-020-02948-4


no wonder the CDC director was crying.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: no wonder the CDC director was crying.



You just know she wanted to scream "This would be entirely manageable if there weren't so many selfish assholes out there! You jerks!"
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Constantly writing stories about how this will never get better and doing an article about every single person who received a vaccine and then still managed to get coronavirus is the best way to get people to get their vaccines, when people see something as hopeless they are most apt to try to participate in solving the problem.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of depressing when you come to the realization that "this is why we can't have nice things" is the organizing principle of humanity.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The tortoise lays on its back, its belly baking in the hot sun, beating its legs trying to turn itself over, but it can't. Not without your help. But you're not helping. Why is that?"

"Because of MAH FREEDOMS!!1!"

The whole masking / social distancing issue is like one big Voight-Kampff empathy test for our society.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But mah freedums oz important!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did we, though? Between the shambolic Weeners that prevented sufficient nationwide prophylactic measures and preferential vaccine distribution, herd immunity was never at arm's length in the US. I think we all know who the responsible parties are.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the spread of anti-vaxxers, I doubt we will ever reach herd immunity for Covid.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least I lived long enough to see the c beams twitter in the darkness of the Tanhuaser Gate.

B beams? Oh please
C beams is the money beams
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's possible to reach herd immunity, then lose it. Repeatedly. Here's what you can do to help prevent that from happening

Don't be a dumbass?
Difficulty: There are A LOT of dumbasses.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Instead of heardimmunity, shouldn't we just look forward to the time when all the anti vaxxers die off and are examples of what not to do?

Got my second shot Sunday.  Monday, every spot on my body that I hurt/broke in the last 60 years started hurting again.

That spot?  Oh yeah.  Air assault school 1981.  Ow.
 
Skail
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: At least I lived long enough to see the c beams twitter in the darkness of the Tanhuaser Gate.

B beams? Oh please
C beams is the money beams


I've been viewing E-beams.  You've probably never heard of them...
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Headso: Constantly writing stories about how this will never get better and doing an article about every single person who received a vaccine and then still managed to get coronavirus is the best way to get people to get their vaccines, when people see something as hopeless they are most apt to try to participate in solving the problem.


Having every article be "damned if you do and damned if you don't" is just going to have more people not give a flying fark.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does anyone do "@primary posting@" on message boards anymore so as to require a filter? Is this the 90s?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Face masks on fire in the parking lot of Walmart. I watched Trump's neck vagina jiggle in the TV lights of the Oval Office, as he claimed COVID would disappear like a miracle. All those opportunities will be lost in time, like a church choir super spreader event. Time to die.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Instead of heardimmunity, shouldn't we just look forward to the time when all the anti vaxxers die off and are examples of what not to do?

Got my second shot Sunday.  Monday, every spot on my body that I hurt/broke in the last 60 years started hurting again.

That spot?  Oh yeah.  Air assault school 1981.  Ow.


Problem being the more people that get it because they refuse to get vaccinated, the greater the chance of some mutation in the virus that renders the current vaccines ineffective.

Herd immunity results in more than just protecting people now - it protects people down the road, too, by making that scenario much less likely.

It's all a numbers game in the end, and having a large number of people unvaccinated increases the chances that the dice come up snake eyes.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Actual CNN Headline.

It's possible to reach herd immunity, then lose it. Repeatedly. Here's what you can do to help prevent that from happening

Actual list of things you can do is at the very end:  vax and keep the mask.  The internet was looking empty today, needed to fluff the article with filler.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
CNN is gaslighting. They knew a year ago that this was, as Trump called it, a plague. But the titans of industry and the orange Asshole and all the governors decided that "the cure can't be worse than the disease." The global superpower signalled it was ok to half ass the whole thing. 

So we get to die for an economic system of mass exploitation for the benefits of the few. And leaders still won't listen to the science else we would have lockdowns and be sharing our vaccines and treating this like a world war.

And the arrogance of US 'herd immunity' gives us the reward of living with it for a long time to come.

"Two-thirds of epidemiologists warn mutations could render current COVID vaccines ineffective in a year or less"

https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-release​s/two-thirds-epidemiologists-warn-muta​tions-could-render-current-covid-vacci​nes
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I saw vaccination beams glitter in the darkness ...

Time to die
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shut up, nerd!  Come this summer, when you're COWERING in your mom's basement, I'll be trailering the Sea-Doo up to the lake and heading to Party Cove!  We're going to listen to Fla-GA line as loud as we want to and we'll be pounding Fireball and going "Woooooooo!" and some guy will get wasted and fall between  two houseboats and get crushed and drowned and it will be a few hours before anyone notices he's gone but so what?

You gotta live your life.  Lots of people drunkenly fall and die whether it be between two houseboats or while leaping from hotel balcony to hotel balcony, but we don't ban houseboats or hotels, do we?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Given the spread of anti-vaxxers, I doubt we will ever reach herd immunity for Covid.


With the GQP politicizing it we may never reach herd immunity again. (while they exist)
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just like cattle.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: CNN is gaslighting. They knew a year ago that this was, as Trump called it, a plague. But the titans of industry and the orange Asshole and all the governors decided that "the cure can't be worse than the disease."


You're wrong about "all the governors".
 
