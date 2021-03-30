 Skip to content
 
(The Drive)   $1 million missile wipes the floor with $5,000 drone: Saudi Edition   (thedrive.com) divider line
16
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was 30+ years of my US Federal tax contribution, nice!
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to say this, but the cheap drone tactic is only going to result in the US military developing cheaper and more advanced counter-drones until we get what everyone with half a brain is fearing - AI-driven kill drone squads. Why send a Terminator when you can send a drone swarm?

One of many reasons we should defund the military.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bdub77: I hate to say this, but the cheap drone tactic is only going to result in the US military developing cheaper and more advanced counter-drones until we get what everyone with half a brain is fearing - AI-driven kill drone squads. Why send a Terminator when you can send a drone swarm?

One of many reasons we should defund the military.


So that we won't have anything to counter the cheap drones?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bdub77: I hate to say this, but the cheap drone tactic is only going to result in the US military developing cheaper and more advanced counter-drones until we get what everyone with half a brain is fearing - AI-driven kill drone squads. Why send a Terminator when you can send a drone swarm?

One of many reasons we should defund the military.


Zerg has always been a viable tactic over military superiority. Eventually you run out of bullets or money.
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kipling was right.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Neat! Now blast 10 of them out of the sky

Aw I'm kidding, try 5 and work your way up to 10
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure drones are much scarier than missiles so like, whatever knocks them out of the sky is okay by me. Drones are going to extinguish moose, wolves, foxes, eagles, whatever hunters want to go extinct. Humans would be easy-peasy with lasers. Drones are scarier than atom bombs, frankly.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Saudi Arabia is the fly swatters of middle eastern military. Kuwait should invade them.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: bdub77: I hate to say this, but the cheap drone tactic is only going to result in the US military developing cheaper and more advanced counter-drones until we get what everyone with half a brain is fearing - AI-driven kill drone squads. Why send a Terminator when you can send a drone swarm?

One of many reasons we should defund the military.

Zerg has always been a viable tactic over military superiority. Eventually you run out of bullets or money.


A startup with a DARPA contract I interviewed for was working on this in the mid 2000s...
 
PureBounds
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Someone should sell them Saudi's a few C-RAMs, or, they could buy some Iron Dome thingies off of the Israelis..
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: the money is in the banana stand: bdub77: I hate to say this, but the cheap drone tactic is only going to result in the US military developing cheaper and more advanced counter-drones until we get what everyone with half a brain is fearing - AI-driven kill drone squads. Why send a Terminator when you can send a drone swarm?

One of many reasons we should defund the military.

Zerg has always been a viable tactic over military superiority. Eventually you run out of bullets or money.

A startup with a DARPA contract I interviewed for was working on this in the mid 2000s...


I wrote a winning proposal to AFRL for essentially the same idea.

Less AI at the mission level and more at the OODA loop, but basically the same thing.

/inspired by Starcraft
//no sheat
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: That was 30+ years of my US Federal tax contribution, nice!


More like about 50 years of your gas bill. The Saudis don't get free weapons as a gift from the US. They pay with petro-dollars.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, your enemy has rediscovered the V1. But this one isn't hot enough to draw in a Sidewinder. I'm sure our people can come up with a small diameter missile for you to buy.
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, they gonna shorten the next yacht by half an inch to make up the difference?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CRAM at night
Youtube dwZE2vcmyFU
Fill the skies with the BRTTTTTTT
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bdub77: I hate to say this, but the cheap drone tactic is only going to result in the US military developing cheaper and more advanced counter-drones until we get what everyone with half a brain is fearing - AI-driven kill drone squads. Why send a Terminator when you can send a drone swarm?

One of many reasons we should defund the military.


you get good with a twenty two like Luke Skywalker you can feed the family and clear the air. win win.
 
