(Daily Mail)   In a message even a Farker could understand is that basically drink wine and you will be fine and even see better. Grapes the power fruit. Subby tried it and his vision is blurry   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The only thing that happens to me when I drink wine is I get funnier and more attractive to fat chicks.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've never encountered a wine that I could stand the taste of.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby, if your vision is still blurry it's because you just poured the wine in your eyes.  Put the bottle down and go wash your eyes.  In the sink, not the dishwasher.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Granny with her rhumatis medicine:
Jed!  I'm feeling better with mah rhumatis medicine!

How so granny?

My eyes are better!

Really?

Yes!  I'm seeing dots I ain't never seen before! And my ears, Jed! I can hear bells I ain't never heard before!
(Granny then jumps across the cement pond)
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The last time I got drunk off of wine, some assholes stole my money and in the same night I found out my girlfriend was banging another dude.  I ended up passed out in the street; I don't remember but my dad says he found me and helped me home.
 
Cormee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've started drinking wine more than beer since lock-down started over a year ago. It's definitely not something I'll drink when the pubs reopen, and I'm out for the night, but it's a far better option when I'm alone, crying in front of the television.
 
Flincher
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But is it a replacement for breakfast grape juice? Inquiring minds would like to know 🤔
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So another article that talks about the benefit of wine (flavonoids) and doesn't mention that it's available in grape juice.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Does it say anything about whiskey?
 
sleze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, alcohol of any kind gives me heart palpitations about 3-6 hours after I drink it.  If I am awake it is no big deal but when it coincides with sleep, it wakes me up and sucks.  As a result, I don't drink that much any more.

/Miss a good Merlot
//Like Kavanaugh, I really miss beer.
 
1funguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alphax: I've never encountered a wine that I could stand the taste of.


Power through it, man. Drink what the lady is drinking. Best aphrodisiac known to man.

/ whiskey biotches are mean
// mixed drinks w/Xanax dangerous
/// wine makes them cuddle
 
Netrngr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was fine with wine till I chased a lot of Seagrams 7 with about a half bottle of Ernest and Julio. Spent the next day puking up black clots of wine. Haven't been able to drink it or champagne since. Ahh the things we learn as teenagers!
 
chawco
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, I guess I had it.comming then. Never drank, cataracts at 40. Turned out to be a cheaper way to get my eyes fixed than Lazio though so... yay?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Flincher: But is it a replacement for breakfast grape juice? Inquiring minds would like to know 🤔


NOTHING replaces a good cold glass of grape juice at any time of the day!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alphax: I've never encountered a wine that I could stand the taste of.


Wine to me just tastes "greasy".

No other way to describe it.


Oh and terrible shiatty hangovers


Not worth it.
 
