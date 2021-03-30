 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   Joe Dirt don't need no education anyway
    Hairstyles, Trinity College, mullet' style, Hairstyle, Student Diary, current trend, West Australian Premier Mark McGowan  
589 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 11:35 PM



jimmy2x [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Always thought they looked stupid. OTH, don't really give a damn what other guys do.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't know how I feel about this. I will have to mullet over for a while!
 
6nome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is why I hate collages.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That reminds me of a guy who used to work at a restaurant I worked at. Looked like Joe Dirt, except he was barely over five feet tall and had to smoke every 30 minutes or so. He had to quit when his wife left him leaving him without a car. Sad story.
 
Markus5
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Business in front. Party in back.
 
morg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought they liked to party in the rear at elite boys' schools.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mel gibson does not approve.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

6nome: This is why I hate collages.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did they need no thought control?
 
frankb00th
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would like a word...
 
