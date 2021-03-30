 Skip to content
 
(Local10 WPLG)   Study shows state underreporting its COVID-19 deaths. This is not a repeat from 2020   (local10.com) divider line
    Florida, Infectious disease, Miami-Dade County, Florida International University, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Epidemiology, Vaccination, Miami  
posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 1:41 AM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course they are. The last person who tried to count them all has been arrested and threatened with prison.

/It's a cult
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doem
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
florida: looking at you!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From the school of "The fall didn't kill him, it was the sudden stop at the end."

Desantis will make the "hospitals only put down COVID as the cause of death to get more money from the government" talking point true, but in the opposite direction -- he'll take state dollars away unless virus deaths are reclassified as cardiac arrest, respiratory failure, or colossal rectal trauma.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I bet every red state is lying their asses off 10x worse than any blue state.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Deshiathead is a descumbag? Destop depresses.
 
Doggiewoggie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
By how much though?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Have the BidenHarris pass and EO that states MUST have accurate corona numbers or the governor is jailed for a year.  All the States.

Problem solved.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I bet every red state is lying their asses off 10x worse than any blue state.


Just gotta check the excess deaths. Can't hide those!
 
