 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family) Weeners Would you like ketchup, mustard, or meth on your hot dog?   (azfamily.com) divider line
9
    More: Weeners, Phoenix PD, Heroin, Police, Criminal Investigation Department, PHOENIX, home invasion, Robbery, Crime  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 10:46 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why not all three?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

I'm so hungry I could eat the ass end out of a dead rhino.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Goo Goo G'Joob!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm cool with mustard, you can keep your toxic garbage and the meth
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's gross. Who puts mustard on a hot dog?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: That's gross. Who puts mustard on a hot dog?


I'm pretty sure meth dogs are the signature dog at Ford Stadium in Detroit!
 
Pixter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dijon please
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LoneVVolf: That's gross. Who puts mustard on a hot dog?


Not her

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.