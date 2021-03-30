 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   If I can just get off of this LA Freeway without getting ki
11
posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 1:05 AM



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ki? I didn't think monks drove.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The doctor says he is coming, but that you've got to pay him ca
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.lowgif.comView Full Size

How's he know we're going the wrong way?
 
valenumr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We're they british?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There are a couple of off-ramps for the 110 where it would be easy to get on the wrong way, thinking they were on-ramps, especially late at night. Very sad.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A 2006 Lexus Rx400 was driving south in the No. 4 northbound lane, [...] The three people in the Lexus - a 32-year-old man driving and 32-year-old woman and 4-year-old boy as passengers

OK boomers gen-xers

/early onset Alzheimer's?
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MBooda: A 2006 Lexus Rx400 was driving south in the No. 4 northbound lane, [...] The three people in the Lexus - a 32-year-old man driving and 32-year-old woman and 4-year-old boy as passengers

OK boomers gen-xers

/early onset Alzheimer's?

Millennials, also known as Generation Y, are the demographic cohort following Generation X and preceding Generation Z. Wikipedia
Start date: 1981
End date: 1996

/ they where distracted buy eating avocado toast
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There are a couple of off-ramps for the 110 where it would be easy to get on the wrong way, thinking they were on-ramps, especially late at night. Very sad.


Happens a lot in the DMV area too. Not this particular article, but the local news showed how confusing the signage was that caused this wrong way crash back in February: https://www.wusa9.com/artic​le/traffic/​crash-blocks-us-50-prince-georges-coun​ty/65-c494bea7-67d6-475d-a8e5-20df8070​8745

Googling that story I found these three wrong way car crash deaths all from the Fredericksburg area from March 15, 16, and 19. It's a bit of a pandemic lately.

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/lo​c​al/wrong-way-express-lane-crash-kills-​3-hurts-4-after-woman-flees-police-sto​p-i95-virginia/2612983/

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/lo​c​al/northern-virginia-man-killed-in-cra​sh-with-wrong-way-driver/2608093/

https://fredericksburg.com/news/local​/​state-police-say-wrong-way-driver-caus​ed-deadly-spotsylvania-crash/article_4​a3ae870-b02e-5ad5-9e5c-81b5ddbf5772.ht​ml
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There are a couple of off-ramps for the 110 where it would be easy to get on the wrong way, thinking they were on-ramps, especially late at night. Very sad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dammit
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
An old man is driving down the highway when he gets a frantic call from his wife.  "Be careful honey!" She says, "the news says there is a crazy driver going the wrong way!" He replies "One? There are hundreds of them!"
 
