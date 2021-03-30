 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Yes, Chauvin may have kneeled on George Floyd's neck too long, but how was HE supposed to know that? It's not like there was a paramedic standing right next to him with tears in her eyes begging to be allowed to help Floyd. Oh. There was? Well hell   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
24
    More: News, Manslaughter, Murder, Police, Genevieve Hansen, Police officer, George Floyd, Hennepin County, Minnesota, Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2021 at 12:17 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was first degree murder, so if you can't get a lesser charge to stick, then you are ok with murder.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why does he need a (probably) months long trial? The facts are clear. First degree murder. Hang him already.

/and while you're at it, hang all his ''floyd deserved it, cops can do no wrong'' supporters
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Accidents happen. Who here among us hasn't tripped and fell under a LEO's boot for 10 minutes?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen would you want your grandmother treated the way George Floyd was treated?
No?
There you go BLM explained!
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A Chauvin Pig? I'll be damned
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Acab
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Look...the trial is a cursory attempt by him and his lawyer to try and twist things around so he can claim qualified immunity or some shiat.

ALL of us know that kneeling on someone's neck for nine minutes could kill them....but in court, his lawyers get their chance to toy with the facts.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Why does he need a (probably) months long trial? The facts are clear. First degree murder. Hang him already.

/and while you're at it, hang all his ''floyd deserved it, cops can do no wrong'' supporters


TPTB have to dither between letting one of their pretty cops go or risk massive and destructive protests. Currently clicking like a metronome.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The only people who don't have a problem with this kind of conduct on the part of law enforcement are those who still believe the lie that it can't happen to them too.
 
gaspode
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jesus, rotten vicious assholes. If this doesnt end in a long jail sentence then that city is a smoldering ruin in a week.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Look...the trial is a cursory attempt by him and his lawyer to try and twist things around so he can claim qualified immunity or some shiat.

ALL of us know that kneeling on someone's neck for nine minutes could kill them....but in court, his lawyers get their chance to toy with the facts.


The new lame attempt by the defense team seems to be that the crowd was too distracting/intimidating.

Nevermind they were just telling him to stop killing that guy, but apparently pointing that fact out makes him feel threatened.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Look...the trial is a cursory attempt by him and his lawyer to try and twist things around so he can claim qualified immunity or some shiat.

ALL of us know that kneeling on someone's neck for nine minutes could kill them....but in court, his lawyers get their chance to toy with the facts.


We also knew a dozen cops surrounding and beating a black man on his hands and knees ruthlessly with batons was wrong, but they all got away with it nearly thirty years ago, too. There was even video evidence. Black men are dangerous even as they die.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't hang him. Send him to prison do he can get gang raped. Daily. With a little luck, choke to death on a BBC.
 
bthom37
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The more you eat the more you fart: Look...the trial is a cursory attempt by him and his lawyer to try and twist things around so he can claim qualified immunity or some shiat.

ALL of us know that kneeling on someone's neck for nine minutes could kill them....but in court, his lawyers get their chance to toy with the facts.

The new lame attempt by the defense team seems to be that the crowd was too distracting/intimidating.

Nevermind they were just telling him to stop killing that guy, but apparently pointing that fact out makes him feel threatened.


I wonder if the crowd would have become less threatening if he stopped murdering a guy in front of them?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: The only people who don't have a problem with this kind of conduct on the part of law enforcement are those who still believe the lie that it can't happen to them too.


Alternatively, the people who don't have a problem with this are people who are racist and don't see a problem with killing black people "just because".
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The EMT and the young girls were heroes today. I especially appreciated how she didn't take that attorneys crap. The judge berated her but I think it was worth it.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Accidents happen. Who here among us hasn't tripped and fell under a LEO's boot for 10 minutes?


At 18 years old, I was at a house party, throwing up in a toilet.

Once I heard the cops showed up, I rolled over into the tub and pulled the shower curtain closed to hide.  It worked for 20 minutes until another kid narc'ed on me.

I was then grabbed out of the tub by my T-shirt collar and slammed against a wall and screamed at by the 45 year old cop.

I'm really glad I'm not black.

/Yeah, that was the point in my life I realized the cops can be the bad guys.
 
joker420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: It was first degree murder, so if you can't get a lesser charge to stick, then you are ok with murder.


You might want to research a little bit Einstein he isn't even charged with 1st degree murder.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Look...the trial is a cursory attempt by him and his lawyer to try and twist things around so he can claim qualified immunity or some shiat.

ALL of us know that kneeling on someone's neck for nine minutes could kill them....but in court, his lawyers get their chance to toy with the facts.


Regale us all with how qualified immunity could possibly be applied to a criminal case.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't bank on this witness too much.

She may be the one that ends up setting Chauvin free.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: It was first degree murder, so if you can't get a lesser charge to stick, then you are ok with murder.


It doesn't fit a single element of MN's first degree murder law. Unfortunately the second degree murder law in MN may not fit very well either. Chauvin is not likely to spend as much time in prison as he should.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: The more you eat the more you fart: Look...the trial is a cursory attempt by him and his lawyer to try and twist things around so he can claim qualified immunity or some shiat.

ALL of us know that kneeling on someone's neck for nine minutes could kill them....but in court, his lawyers get their chance to toy with the facts.

The new lame attempt by the defense team seems to be that the crowd was too distracting/intimidating.

Nevermind they were just telling him to stop killing that guy, but apparently pointing that fact out makes him feel threatened.


They shouldn't be allowed to claim that whole "I was in fear for my life" horseshiat.

You're carrying a firearm and wearing ballistic armor, yet ALWAYS seem to be afraid of your own shadow.  Perhaps police work isn't for you.
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Doesn't the perp has to have intent to kill in first degree murder?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.