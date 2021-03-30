 Skip to content
 
If you lose your hotel key, just call the front desk for a new one. Don't try to climb through the window. Symptoms include fatigue, loss of breath. Death may result
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Step brother wasn't around?
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My niece.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

claytonemery: My niece.


Jesus.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
22?
FML. That is farking rough looking 22.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can just walk down to the desk, no matter how drunk you are, they'll give you a new key. More experienced with this than I'd like to admit
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wondering how the fark this could happen
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: Wondering how the fark this could happen


I was wondering the same thing. Which isn't to say I don't think it's believable, just that I'm having trouble understanding the logistics and physics behind it. I've never heard of someone asphyxiating in a window before.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: Wondering how the fark this could happen


My guess would be "safety windows" that only open part way, she was trying to squeeze her way through and when she got stuck the window frame was pressing down on her lower abdomen.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Wendigogo: Wondering how the fark this could happen

I was wondering the same thing. Which isn't to say I don't think it's believable, just that I'm having trouble understanding the logistics and physics behind it. I've never heard of someone asphyxiating in a window before.


Maybe once she realized she was locked outside she built a teleportation device, but misjudged the distance and teleported herself into the window. Once fused to the glass, she could no longer breath. Sure, it's a long shot, but I'm just trying to think of possibilities.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: 22?
FML. That is farking rough looking 22.


She's dead have some f*cking respect. Jesus.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Wendigogo: Wondering how the fark this could happen

My guess would be "safety windows" that only open part way, she was trying to squeeze her way through and when she got stuck the window frame was pressing down on her lower abdomen.


Positional asphyxiation is definitely a thing.

When I was a kid, I wrapped my treehouse rope around my waist in a loose knot and tried to swing that way. As soon as my weight was suspended I could not breathe *at all*. I have the fond memory of panicking and clawing out at the treehouse edge with my one hand that could still reach it as my swings slowly petered out. If I had not managed to get some fingernails digging into the wood enough to pull myself back over, I would have hung there and died in my backyard.

/Never forget
 
joker420
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Natural Selection at work.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bdub77: waxbeans: 22?
FML. That is farking rough looking 22.

She's dead have some f*cking respect. Jesus.


In the picture?
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Remastered 2009)
Youtube NVv7IzEVf3M
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bdub77: waxbeans: 22?
FML. That is farking rough looking 22.

She's dead have some f*cking respect. Jesus.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

austerity101: Wendigogo: Wondering how the fark this could happen

I was wondering the same thing. Which isn't to say I don't think it's believable, just that I'm having trouble understanding the logistics and physics behind it. I've never heard of someone asphyxiating in a window before.


that, and being unable to break the window if stuck...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mock26: Wendigogo: Wondering how the fark this could happen

My guess would be "safety windows" that only open part way, she was trying to squeeze her way through and when she got stuck the window frame was pressing down on her lower abdomen.


That's my thinking except she probably didn't get that far through. When I'be stayed in hotels over the past 20 years, if the windows opened at all, they maxed out at six inches. I would guess she got her idiot head through, panicked, and her body weight did the rest much the same as someone hanging themselves from a doorknob with a belt.
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Mock26: Wendigogo: Wondering how the fark this could happen

My guess would be "safety windows" that only open part way, she was trying to squeeze her way through and when she got stuck the window frame was pressing down on her lower abdomen.

Positional asphyxiation is definitely a thing.

When I was a kid, I wrapped my treehouse rope around my waist in a loose knot and tried to swing that way. As soon as my weight was suspended I could not breathe *at all*. I have the fond memory of panicking and clawing out at the treehouse edge with my one hand that could still reach it as my swings slowly petered out. If I had not managed to get some fingernails digging into the wood enough to pull myself back over, I would have hung there and died in my backyard.

/Never forget


I submitted a similar incident a while back...

https://www.fark.com/comments/1105241​0​/Florida-Man-learns-a-paneful-lesson-w​hile-turning-his-life-around-but-when-​one-window-closes-another-opens

...along with as detailed a description I could come up with as far as how it probably happened...

https://www.fark.com/comments/1105241​0​/Florida-Man-learns-a-paneful-lesson-w​hile-turning-his-life-around-but-when-​one-window-closes-another-opens#c13079​4368

It seems that unfortunately this is not uncommon. Definitely something to be aware of if you plan on climbing through a window.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Mock26: Wendigogo: Wondering how the fark this could happen

My guess would be "safety windows" that only open part way, she was trying to squeeze her way through and when she got stuck the window frame was pressing down on her lower abdomen.

Positional asphyxiation is definitely a thing.

When I was a kid, I wrapped my treehouse rope around my waist in a loose knot and tried to swing that way. As soon as my weight was suspended I could not breathe *at all*. I have the fond memory of panicking and clawing out at the treehouse edge with my one hand that could still reach it as my swings slowly petered out. If I had not managed to get some fingernails digging into the wood enough to pull myself back over, I would have hung there and died in my backyard.

/Never forget


That would have been a tragedy
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: bdub77: waxbeans: 22?
FML. That is farking rough looking 22.

She's dead have some f*cking respect. Jesus.

[Fark user image 413x413]


You're right, we should definitely spend our time on earth mocking the appearance of someone who died. Truly my bad.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Mock26: Wendigogo: Wondering how the fark this could happen

My guess would be "safety windows" that only open part way, she was trying to squeeze her way through and when she got stuck the window frame was pressing down on her lower abdomen.

That's my thinking except she probably didn't get that far through. When I'be stayed in hotels over the past 20 years, if the windows opened at all, they maxed out at six inches. I would guess she got her idiot head through, panicked, and her body weight did the rest much the same as someone hanging themselves from a doorknob with a belt.


I don't understand how the doorknob hanging works
 
