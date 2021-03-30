 Skip to content
(CBS News)   New report from the N. S. Sherlock Institute finds that school attacks can be prevented when people identify the warning signs and intervene   (cbsnews.com) divider line
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.  Can we please stop having common ownership of firearms?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Cool.  Can we please stop having common ownership of firearms?


Noooooo. Dude, I sit at home terrified that some non-white persons going to kick my door down and rape my cute little wife and kids I must absolutely have my gun so that The Intruders can beat me with it stick it in my butt and pull the trigger.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Cool.  Can we please stop having common ownership of firearms?


Nope.
 
invictus2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Cool.  Can we please stop having common ownership of firearms?


nope especially in georgia

https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/ge​o​rgia-senate-bill-loosen-gun-restrictio​ns?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&​utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark


https://www.fark.com/comments/1128753​2​/In-wake-of-mass-shooting-Georgia-legi​slature-makes-future-mass-shootings-ea​sier#new
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And the takeaway from this will probably be "We just need more zero-tolerance policies. Problem solved."
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Cool.  Can we please stop having common ownership of firearms?


No.  There will be no public schools before there's been enough firearms removed from society to make a meaningful difference.

Back on the topic, sure, "ID the warning signs and intervene".  Absolutely nothing in all my time working with schools leads me to think that, "intervene" is going to mean, "get them appropriate help and aid and turn their life around and make them a better person who doesn't want to shoot up a school in the first place".

Instead, "intervene" is going to mean, "call the cops and have the student arrested and expelled and labeled as a felon for the rest of their life, and they've got a better-than-even chance of being SWATted and killed out of hand to boot".
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Golly! We all feel dumb now. WHY hadn't anyone ever thought of this before?...
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are the warning signs the sounds of gun fire off in the distance? Because Identifying properly gun fire is the first step to resolving not getting killed.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mental Health: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube NGY6DqB1HX8


"The aftermath of a mass shooting might actually be the worst time to talk about mental health. Because the vast majority of mentally-ill people are nonviolent. And the vast majority of gun violence is committed by the non-mentally-ill. In fact, mentally-ill people are far likelier to be the victims of violence rather than the perpetrators."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We put too many burdens on students. There will be plenty of time for them to get killed in a mass shooting in adulthood.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [YouTube video: Mental Health: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

"The aftermath of a mass shooting might actually be the worst time to talk about mental health. Because the vast majority of mentally-ill people are nonviolent. And the vast majority of gun violence is committed by the non-mentally-ill. In fact, mentally-ill people are far likelier to be the victims of violence rather than the perpetrators."


I guess it depends how you want to define mentally ill. I understand what Oliver and others are trying to say but someone who intentionally shoots others is not mentally healthy.
 
