 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   NYC mortuary workers rack up $20,000 on credit cards stolen from dead bodies. More charges to follow   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, Bookkeeping, Debit card, Double-entry bookkeeping system, United States, Court documents, credit cards, English-language films, Willie Garcon  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. So you can have sexy time with a corpse but you can't take its credit card?
Okay I guess
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like they have to worry about their credit score
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wait. So you can have sexy time with a corpse but you can't take its credit card?
Okay I guess


Thats cold bro
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best of Michael Keaton
Youtube T3eGsvDQpk8
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the FARK can you spend "$13,500 worth of goods" in a CVS without buying the ENTIRE store?

#Brewster's Millions.... CVS Style...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: How the FARK can you spend "$13,500 worth of goods" in a CVS without buying the ENTIRE store?

#Brewster's Millions.... CVS Style...


I have to actually actively avoid CVS every time I've ever gone in there it's costing me 80 bucks and I don't even have prescriptions.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, JoJo!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: How the FARK can you spend "$13,500 worth of goods" in a CVS without buying the ENTIRE store?

#Brewster's Millions.... CVS Style...


By not having prescription insurance.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deadbeats!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cuomo family business.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if they were just paid a living wage, they wouldn't have to resort to grave robbing ...

/s
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: How the FARK can you spend "$13,500 worth of goods" in a CVS without buying the ENTIRE store?

#Brewster's Millions.... CVS Style...


Have you ever looked at the women's cosmetics section?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: How the FARK can you spend "$13,500 worth of goods" in a CVS without buying the ENTIRE store?

#Brewster's Millions.... CVS Style...


That CVS receipt must have been HUGE.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: How the FARK can you spend "$13,500 worth of goods" in a CVS without buying the ENTIRE store?

#Brewster's Millions.... CVS Style...


Probably gift cards
 
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I fully support this!  fark the banks!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: I fully support this!  fark the banks!


User name relevant
 
valenumr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Gonad the Ballbarian: How the FARK can you spend "$13,500 worth of goods" in a CVS without buying the ENTIRE store?

#Brewster's Millions.... CVS Style...

That CVS receipt must have been HUGE.


If there is another toilet paper shortage, I'll just go buy a pack of gum at cvs. The 400 feet of receipt should last several days.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: How the FARK can you spend "$13,500 worth of goods" in a CVS without buying the ENTIRE store?


Going by CVS's ridiculously inflated prices, that's like a couple bottles of store-brand Advil.
 
Amoment
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They didn't have access to time of death records.  After that, any charges on cc recorded and body transfer is noted.  Ethics funeral guys!  (never stole anything, evar, sweer)
/some people
//necrophilia is wrong
///time & slashies are watching
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: How the FARK can you spend "$13,500 worth of goods" in a CVS without buying the ENTIRE store?

#Brewster's Millions.... CVS Style...


And you would die under the weight of the huge receipt.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.