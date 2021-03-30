 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Etsy)   What the hell is WRONG with people?   (etsy.com) divider line
29
    More: Weird, Web browser, Etsy ads, World Wide Web, Internet privacy, similar technologies, P3P, Privacy policy, Detailed information  
•       •       •

1286 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 6:05 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feeling crabby
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's been spending too much time watching Cronenberg movies.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Puppy baby monkey
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shark Baby, do do do-do-do-do

/Doesn't quite work
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OhThat'sTerrifying.jpg
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The spider monkeys are cool
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That Etsy account is great!
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's a market for pretty much anything.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
First time visiting earth? You'll want to stop by the gift shop and pick up your free orientation packet.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

These are very clearly octopuses.

/happen to have the same octopus toy right here
 
powhound
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm gonna get the squid baby earrings for Mrs. Pow.

Just in case does anyone have a basement or spare room to offer?
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What, no "human centipede" baby earrings?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe it's Robert Plant from Led Zeppelin's site. He sure sang "baby,baby" a lot, it's obvious he must like them.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm Glad to see Sid Phillips making a good name for himself.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subby, you just made someone's dream come true.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I dunno, this seems like an example of everything that's right with people.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't see what's the problem.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [i.etsystatic.com image 850x688]


I can't say they're attractive, but any chick wearing those is probably pretty cool and into freaky sex stuff.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The best part is they're sold out.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're knock-off Toy Story earrings. They're different enough that Disney won't come after them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booger42
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, people sell some weird shiat on etsy....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Yeah, people sell some weird shiat on etsy....

[Fark user image image 612x816]


A slime that forms into the shape of whatever your cat is thinking? I could use one of those.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Yeah, people sell some weird shiat on etsy....

[Fark user image 612x816]


thats not weird, thats adventurous

/just saying
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: foo monkey: Yeah, people sell some weird shiat on etsy....

[Fark user image image 612x816]

A slime that forms into the shape of whatever your cat is thinking? I could use one of those.


I really don't think that would be a good idea....
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If it came in a tiny pram that's be perfect.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who knows what goes on in the warped brains of the average citizen?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.