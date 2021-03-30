 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   The Scottish language just got even more unintelligible   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Scots language, English language, Germanic languages, Aberdeen, native speaker of Doric, Scotland, main language, Doric dialect  
•       •       •

698 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 5:50 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scottish Guy stuck on a Roof
Youtube 84Gni1gEb-k

NSFW subtitles
/oblig
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the Poet Ewan McTeagle is it?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Doric is not completely unintelligible.
I mean, it is not Welsh.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
" just got even more unintelligible"
Is that even possible?

Yes, yes it is.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Doric from around Aberdeen
Youtube U8txQMIxKIk
 
pueblonative
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blender61: " just got even more unintelligible"
Is that even possible?

Yes, yes it is.


Just start drinking until you understand it.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Christian Bale's going to play Batman as a Scot?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Doric was the first authentic frontier gibberish language, and a second rate column.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Doric is not completely unintelligible.
I mean, it is not Welsh.


"Sorry...are you whales Scottish?"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Vanellope Meets Disney Princess | Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) Animation HD
Youtube EPUb5oJegAc
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...where one in two people speak it...

Soo... half?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Glasgae Doric.  You'll thank yourself for putting on the subtitles.   Contains a wee bit of Norse just when you think you hae it doon.

My favorite book.  "Twenty hairy oobits, Pittin on their new bitts.
"Nineteen glaikit yowes, Lost up on the knowes."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was brought up on Clydeside, so I'm relatively fluent in Scots and English, but Doric poses a bit of a challenge. I can follow it, but generating a new sentence can be difficult, particularly if the audience is Aberdonian.

Gaelic? Naw. That's for the Teuchters.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Several Species Of Small Furry Animals Gathered Together In A Cave And Grooving With A Pict...
Youtube GpWJv7alqQE
 
Truthman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Definitive Malcolm Tucker Rant Anthology | The Thick Of It - BBC
Youtube qjKHPv7b3fQ

No one swears quite like a Scot
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.