(The Daily Beast)   12-year-old wins TikTok blackout challenge world championship   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annnnnnnnnnnd this is why we can't have nice things...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought that if you hold your breath, you pass out. When you pass out, you resume normal breathing, as breathing is a subconscious action. Stopping your breath requires effort. What went wrong here? Only thing I can think is a pass out and hitting head on a hard surface like a counter, table, floor, etc.

I figured this was the "have someone choke you until you see stars" thing that was going on when I was young, around 25 years ago. This is just holding your breath.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: I always thought that if you hold your breath, you pass out. When you pass out, you resume normal breathing, as breathing is a subconscious action. Stopping your breath requires effort. What went wrong here? Only thing I can think is a pass out and hitting head on a hard surface like a counter, table, floor, etc.

I figured this was the "have someone choke you until you see stars" thing that was going on when I was young, around 25 years ago. This is just holding your breath.


Yeah, I'll have to second the "Hit something on the way down" theory. Either that, or he was using something to help him hold his breath.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bathroom floor -- lots of hard obstacles to hit your head on. Poor kid, I can't really blame the judgment when it's a 12-year-old, they rarely have the ability to think things through fully.

Now, 16 year olds voluntarily eating Tide Pods, well -- I guess that's better than EABOD. Or maybe not.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Bathroom floor -- lots of hard obstacles to hit your head on. Poor kid, I can't really blame the judgment when it's a 12-year-old, they rarely have the ability to think things through fully.

Now, 16 year olds voluntarily eating Tide Pods, well -- I guess that's better than EABOD. Or maybe not.


Isn't soap mostly salt
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is interesting considering my whole life adults  advocated letting children hold their breath till they turn blue.

Apparently everybody who ever said that needs to be shot.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess we now have proof you shouldn't let someone hold their breath
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: NikolaiFarkoff: Bathroom floor -- lots of hard obstacles to hit your head on. Poor kid, I can't really blame the judgment when it's a 12-year-old, they rarely have the ability to think things through fully.

Now, 16 year olds voluntarily eating Tide Pods, well -- I guess that's better than EABOD. Or maybe not.

Isn't soap mostly salt


Pig fat and delusions of fight club.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mothers don't let your babies grow up to use Tik Tok.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting this is a thing that doesn't really exist, just like 95% of all other social media "challenges".
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article seems to be missing a key piece of information that other articles are including

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: I always thought that if you hold your breath, you pass out. When you pass out, you resume normal breathing, as breathing is a subconscious action. Stopping your breath requires effort. What went wrong here? Only thing I can think is a pass out and hitting head on a hard surface like a counter, table, floor, etc.

I figured this was the "have someone choke you until you see stars" thing that was going on when I was young, around 25 years ago. This is just holding your breath.


My mother told me that when I was a baby if I got pissed I'd hold my breath until I started to turn blue.  She freaked out the first time and called the pediatrician who said, "Let him. He'll pass out, start breathing, and you can get some rest."  She said I never did it so long that I passed out. I guess I just wasn't that dedicated, and she didn't get that rest.

So I basically had the same question, how unless he knocked his skull on the way down?
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: I'm betting this is a thing that doesn't really exist, just like 95% of all other social media "challenges".


Just like the knockout game.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, he was prob brain dead BEFORE attempting the challenge.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dedmon: Begoggle: I'm betting this is a thing that doesn't really exist, just like 95% of all other social media "challenges".

Just like the knockout game.


No, that's a totes real thing.
Nintendo even made a version endorsed by Mike Tyson.
Protect your kids from these horrible influences.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: NikolaiFarkoff: Bathroom floor -- lots of hard obstacles to hit your head on. Poor kid, I can't really blame the judgment when it's a 12-year-old, they rarely have the ability to think things through fully.

Now, 16 year olds voluntarily eating Tide Pods, well -- I guess that's better than EABOD. Or maybe not.

Isn't soap mostly salt


Bleach is mostly water.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I always thought that if you hold your breath, you pass out. When you pass out, you resume normal breathing, as breathing is a subconscious action. Stopping your breath requires effort. What went wrong here? Only thing I can think is a pass out and hitting head on a hard surface like a counter, table, floor, etc.

I figured this was the "have someone choke you until you see stars" thing that was going on when I was young, around 25 years ago. This is just holding your breath.


Yeah, me too... Even holding something around your neck, unless it's something like a noose that doesn't loosen when you let go, you're going to start breathing.

Gotta give him credit, though, I can't hold my breath that long, never been able to.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Kids were doing this back in the 80's and 90's when I was in school. We learned it from our older siblings and cousins. My guess is this game goes back to caveman days as a method of weeding out the dumbest of the herd.
 
minorshan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I always thought that if you hold your breath, you pass out. When you pass out, you resume normal breathing, as breathing is a subconscious action. Stopping your breath requires effort. What went wrong here? Only thing I can think is a pass out and hitting head on a hard surface like a counter, table, floor, etc.

I figured this was the "have someone choke you until you see stars" thing that was going on when I was young, around 25 years ago. This is just holding your breath.


I'm guessing he passed out and hit his head.

And yeah, to the scaremonger media : we were holding our breath to get high when I was in 6th grade in '93. You don't need the internet to do some stupid adolescent things.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I figured this was the "have someone choke you until you see stars" thing that was going on when I was young, around 25 years ago. This is just holding your breath.


Ours was take a few deep breaths and then someone picked you up and shook you.

I'm missing half a tooth because I was a goddamn moron at age 12. I totally got better. Seriously.
 
mudpants
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A 12-Year-Old Boy Is Brain Dead After Attempting TikTok's 'Blackout Challenge,' Family Says

I says maybe he was Brain Dead before attempting the challenge.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: This article seems to be missing a key piece of information that other articles are including

[Fark user image image 796x431]


Oh, for f*ck's sake...

He was twelve. If you're twelve and accidentally hang yourself while making a video, there is a good chance you were braindead even before you grabbed the shoelace.

Sh*t, be an adult and be so it properly. Wait until you're in your mid-forties, get drunk, and perish in an autoerotic asphyxiation act using a belt.

Kids today, man.
 
orbister
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some adversaries are motivated to invent ways to use the internet to kill people because the goal is to eradicate people like Rebekah Jones.

Strangers will use the internet to trick you into hurting yourself, be careful.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: This article seems to be missing a key piece of information that other articles are including

[Fark user image image 796x431]


Wait that's not how holding your breath works
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't care how much he won, it's not right to let children drink to blackout stage.

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: This article seems to be missing a key piece of information that other articles are including
[Fark user image 796x431]


Yes, I have heard that it is impossible to hold your own breath until you're dead. Your body protects itself better than that.
Otherwise little kids would be dropping dead all over the place.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dumb-Ass-Monkey: This article seems to be missing a key piece of information that other articles are including

[Fark user image image 796x431]

Wait that's not how holding your breath works


Kid probably thought he had found a cheat nobody had tried.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Eh, this one isn't on TikTok, "who can hold your breath the longest" is just a thing kids do.

The fact that he used a shoelace indicates he was an idiot.
 
mudpants
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Great minds and all eh aagrajag ?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Discordulator: .

Isn't soap mostly salt

Bleach is mostly water.


It still freaks me out that we soak things in bleach and then don't rinse the bleach off.
 
caljar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

drayno76: scottydoesntknow: I always thought that if you hold your breath, you pass out. When you pass out, you resume normal breathing, as breathing is a subconscious action. Stopping your breath requires effort. What went wrong here? Only thing I can think is a pass out and hitting head on a hard surface like a counter, table, floor, etc.

I figured this was the "have someone choke you until you see stars" thing that was going on when I was young, around 25 years ago. This is just holding your breath.

My mother told me that when I was a baby if I got pissed I'd hold my breath until I started to turn blue.  She freaked out the first time and called the pediatrician who said, "Let him. He'll pass out, start breathing, and you can get some rest."  She said I never did it so long that I passed out. I guess I just wasn't that dedicated, and she didn't get that rest.

So I basically had the same question, how unless he knocked his skull on the way down?


He had a shoelace tied around his neck.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image image 796x431]

Wait that's not how holding your breath works

Kid probably thought he had found a cheat nobody had tried.


Part of me kind of hopes not.
Jesus farking Christ man
ಠ,_｣ಠ
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess this proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that we should not be trying children in adult court because apparently this kid thought he could use a shoelace to mimic holding your breath I think that's proof positive a kid doesn't have enough sense to understand concepts like murder
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I asked a young hip person and they said this this isn't a thing.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

caljar: drayno76: scottydoesntknow: I always thought that if you hold your breath, you pass out. When you pass out, you resume normal breathing, as breathing is a subconscious action. Stopping your breath requires effort. What went wrong here? Only thing I can think is a pass out and hitting head on a hard surface like a counter, table, floor, etc.

I figured this was the "have someone choke you until you see stars" thing that was going on when I was young, around 25 years ago. This is just holding your breath.

My mother told me that when I was a baby if I got pissed I'd hold my breath until I started to turn blue.  She freaked out the first time and called the pediatrician who said, "Let him. He'll pass out, start breathing, and you can get some rest."  She said I never did it so long that I passed out. I guess I just wasn't that dedicated, and she didn't get that rest.

So I basically had the same question, how unless he knocked his skull on the way down?

He had a shoelace tied around his neck.


Ahhh, DB story doesn't mention that, but the Fox19 source does. Lazy on DB's part. That makes a lot more sense than "he held his breath and is now braindead" framing DB is running with.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Boojum2k: [Fark user image image 796x431]

Wait that's not how holding your breath works

Kid probably thought he had found a cheat nobody had tried.

Part of me kind of hopes not.
Jesus farking Christ man
ಠ,_｣ಠ


Haile-yesus farkin Christ
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I always thought that if you hold your breath, you pass out. When you pass out, you resume normal breathing, as breathing is a subconscious action. Stopping your breath requires effort. What went wrong here? Only thing I can think is a pass out and hitting head on a hard surface like a counter, table, floor, etc.

I figured this was the "have someone choke you until you see stars" thing that was going on when I was young, around 25 years ago. This is just holding your breath.


If you hit your head on the way down....
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nm
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drayno76: scottydoesntknow: I always thought that if you hold your breath, you pass out. When you pass out, you resume normal breathing, as breathing is a subconscious action. Stopping your breath requires effort. What went wrong here? Only thing I can think is a pass out and hitting head on a hard surface like a counter, table, floor, etc.

I figured this was the "have someone choke you until you see stars" thing that was going on when I was young, around 25 years ago. This is just holding your breath.

My mother told me that when I was a baby if I got pissed I'd hold my breath until I started to turn blue.  She freaked out the first time and called the pediatrician who said, "Let him. He'll pass out, start breathing, and you can get some rest."  She said I never did it so long that I passed out. I guess I just wasn't that dedicated, and she didn't get that rest.

So I basically had the same question, how unless he knocked his skull on the way down?


Ditto.  I've held my breath before to passing out...of course, I KNEW I'd pass out so I did it laying down...
 
Psychonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Dumb-Ass-Monkey: This article seems to be missing a key piece of information that other articles are including

[Fark user image image 796x431]

Oh, for f*ck's sake...

He was twelve. If you're twelve and accidentally hang yourself while making a video, there is a good chance you were braindead even before you grabbed the shoelace.

Sh*t, be an adult and be so it properly. Wait until you're in your mid-forties, get drunk, and perish in an autoerotic asphyxiation act using a belt.

Kids today, man.


Dude, that's DARK.  Kudos!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe one of you fark medical experts can answer this for me.
I've always been curious if the gasping reflex in babies stops when they go unconscious, or does the baby suffocate instead of drown if underwater?

I had a raft guide buddy that did science with his newborn in front of all the moms at the rafting office.  He had heard of the gasping reflex and wanted to see if it was real or not.  Protip to all new fathers out there: women will try to murder you if they see you dunk a newborn underwater.
 
Knockers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did this in 1965 myself and fell flat on my face. Didn't suffer any bran damag just fourhed truma.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Maybe one of you fark medical experts can answer this for me.
I've always been curious if the gasping reflex in babies stops when they go unconscious, or does the baby suffocate instead of drown if underwater?

I had a raft guide buddy that did science with his newborn in front of all the moms at the rafting office.  He had heard of the gasping reflex and wanted to see if it was real or not.  Protip to all new fathers out there: women will try to murder you if they see you dunk a newborn underwater.


I don't have the answer but my 3 month old grandson is already in swim classes.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

minorshan: scottydoesntknow: I always thought that if you hold your breath, you pass out. When you pass out, you resume normal breathing, as breathing is a subconscious action. Stopping your breath requires effort. What went wrong here? Only thing I can think is a pass out and hitting head on a hard surface like a counter, table, floor, etc.

I figured this was the "have someone choke you until you see stars" thing that was going on when I was young, around 25 years ago. This is just holding your breath.

I'm guessing he passed out and hit his head.

And yeah, to the scaremonger media : we were holding our breath to get high when I was in 6th grade in '93. You don't need the internet to do some stupid adolescent things.


True, though the Internet spreads the stupid exponentially.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: This article seems to be missing a key piece of information that other articles are including

[Fark user image image 796x431]


If the headline is true this was suicide or murder.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: This article seems to be missing a key piece of information that other articles are including

[Fark user image 796x431]


cripes, i was gonna say - most people experience more than enough pain to start breathing again, before they even have a chance to pass out.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: SumoJeb: Maybe one of you fark medical experts can answer this for me.
I've always been curious if the gasping reflex in babies stops when they go unconscious, or does the baby suffocate instead of drown if underwater?

I had a raft guide buddy that did science with his newborn in front of all the moms at the rafting office.  He had heard of the gasping reflex and wanted to see if it was real or not.  Protip to all new fathers out there: women will try to murder you if they see you dunk a newborn underwater.

I don't have the answer but my 3 month old grandson is already in swim classes.


You can blow in a baby's face immediately before dunking them to make sure they hold their breath. Also, keep your hair cut really short. Women love to pull hair in a fight.
 
