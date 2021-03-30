 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Last time Suez Canal was blocked, 14 ships got stuck for eight years and formed a communist micronation complete with postage stamps and Olympic Games in which a dog won a medal   (vice.com) divider line
14
    More: Weird, Suez Canal, Israel, Six-Day War, last time ships, Yom Kippur War, Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, giant dick-drawing cargo ship  
•       •       •

965 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 10:21 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How sad. That's better than any libertarian utopia has done.

/libertarians: nature's clowns
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I was in the Navy, I went through the canal on destroyers a few times. Waiting in the Great Bitter Lake was so boring even for the few hours we were there and so hot, even in winter. I salute those guys.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But did anybody get a red watch cap and Glock?
 
slantsix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was in the sub-arctic sea about ten years ago when our guide pointed to a shipping vessel out in the bay. She said it was a Russian ship that was waiting to load up with wheat before heading home.

It had been there for teeth months and counting. Hadn't moved an inch. And they had no idea when enough wheat would arrive to port. Those poor sailors were on that boat for over a year by that point. No thanks.
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The companies that owned the ships were allowed to cycle crews through the ships, maintaining skeleton crews to keep them afloat, but weren't allowed to sail the ships out of the canal."

Exchanging seamen keeps the crews from dying of boredom.

Probably the worst part is not knowing when the ordeal would be over.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Utopian Communist Micronation Was Formed"

Yeah none of those words are correct
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That was actually very interesting. I was curious about the stamps and found this
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
/Airbud was still the best dog athlete of all time... of all time
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Communist"
/roll eyes
//it's almost as if younger "journalists" have no idea what communism was in actual practice.
///get off my lawn, hippie
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pretty cool story, had never heard of that before.  This kind of thing would never happen today as the outrage on social media would require something to be done.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

slantsix: I was in the sub-arctic sea about ten years ago when our guide pointed to a shipping vessel out in the bay. She said it was a Russian ship that was waiting to load up with wheat before heading home.

It had been there for teeth months and counting. Hadn't moved an inch. And they had no idea when enough wheat would arrive to port. Those poor sailors were on that boat for over a year by that point. No thanks.


I was once stuck in an airport for molar days.
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nytmare: "The companies that owned the ships were allowed to cycle crews through the ships, maintaining skeleton crews to keep them afloat, but weren't allowed to sail the ships out of the canal."

Exchanging seamen keeps the crews from dying of boredom.

Probably the worst part is not knowing when the ordeal would be over.


It's fortunate you spelled seamen correctly.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA: "Immense amounts of beer are consumed in the heat. Says one crewman: 'There must be five feet worth of beer bottles on the bottom around each hull by now.'"

Is one of those ships the S.S. FARK?
 
valenumr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: slantsix: I was in the sub-arctic sea about ten years ago when our guide pointed to a shipping vessel out in the bay. She said it was a Russian ship that was waiting to load up with wheat before heading home.

It had been there for teeth months and counting. Hadn't moved an inch. And they had no idea when enough wheat would arrive to port. Those poor sailors were on that boat for over a year by that point. No thanks.

I was once stuck in an airport for molar days.


Don't be so incisive. You are on the cuspid of being a toothless jerk.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.