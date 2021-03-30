 Skip to content
(Urban Dictionary)   A new slur has mutated during the pandemic   (urbandictionary.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Vaccination, Vaccine, Smallpox, healthy millennial vaxholes, GOTTA LOOK, common sense, bumper sticker, COVID-19 virus  
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size


I'm a vaxhole, I'm a vaxhole, I'm a vaxhoooooooooooole!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funny, I use that term, like maskhole, for those who refuse to take precautions and are militant about it.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oh comon now. what's the point of being morally superior if you cant flaunt it over everybody?!

/vaccinated!
//also pc master race!
//3 slashies for being doubly superior.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give me a vaccine and I'll be too busy out having fun to post about it. Until then let me just let me chime in once again with the CHIP ME UP ALREADY refrain.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lol, vaxholes are the ones not getting the shots

Just like those who suffer from TDS are the ones who actually believe his garbage
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better vaxhole than plague rat.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Trump morons or right wingers create this entry?

"let's create a slur for the only people in America that care about human life"

Eat shiat.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: oh comon now. what's the point of being morally superior if you cant flaunt it over everybody?!

/vaccinated!
//also pc master race!
//3 slashies for being doubly superior.


Pfft. Your superiority complex is meaningless unless your PC has a substantial amount of rainbow lights.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm vaxaholic and only hang out with other vaxaholics.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had my first shot and I'm the other way. Work with people who think it's all bs. So never mention the shot or the second one scheduled.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got my second Pfizer and beat up the cat.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really have better things to do than worry about people getting the vaccine before me. For instance, posting in a thread about a term used to describe such people.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: khitsicker: oh comon now. what's the point of being morally superior if you cant flaunt it over everybody?!

/vaccinated!
//also pc master race!
//3 slashies for being doubly superior.

Pfft. Your superiority complex is meaningless unless your PC has a substantial amount of rainbow lights.


enough rainbows to make a pride parade jealous.

/actually its no fancy lights
//its a 7 foot tall server cabinet.
//i guess there are lights if you count the HDD status lights from the NAS.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to get my second shot on 4/12. I'm better than all of you unvaccinated plague rats.

/still not going maskless
//still want you to stay away from me
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Funny, I use that term, like maskhole, for those who refuse to take precautions and are militant about it.


Another definition of "maskhole"...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaggspb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I really have better things to do than worry about people getting the vaccine before me. For instance, posting in a thread about a term used to describe such people.


doucheption
 
rekabis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: Better vaxhole than plague rat.


This, exactly.

And anyone using the vaxhole term in a non-ironic fashion is either crying sour grapes or highlighting their anti-vaxxer/QAnon insanity.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: I just got my second Pfizer and beat up the cat.


I keep telling my gf her cat is gonna get thoroughly obliterated after this separate bubbles thing is over.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone give me a usage example featuring Jenny McCarthy ?
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmm...I seem to recall a certain someone on Team Plague Rat flying off to Cancún recently.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Can someone give me a usage example featuring Jenny McCarthy ?


People who stick it in her vaxhole will probably catch some sort of dick/fist gangrene?
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: khitsicker: oh comon now. what's the point of being morally superior if you cant flaunt it over everybody?!

/vaccinated!
//also pc master race!
//3 slashies for being doubly superior.

Pfft. Your superiority complex is meaningless unless your PC has a substantial amount of rainbow lights.


That stuff isn't just gaudy. It causes performance issues. When someone has intermittent dropped frames, it usually turns out to be caused by RGB software.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Funny, I use that term, like maskhole, for those who refuse to take precautions and are militant about it.


Agreed, but there's got to be some stronger term to describe those who go into stores just to make videos of themselves being maskholes. "Maskhibitionists"???
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: lol, vaxholes are the ones not getting the shots

Just like those who suffer from TDS are the ones who actually believe his garbage


They suffer from total dissolved salts?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: Benevolent Misanthrope: Funny, I use that term, like maskhole, for those who refuse to take precautions and are militant about it.

Agreed, but there's got to be some stronger term to describe those who go into stores just to make videos of themselves being maskholes. "Maskhibitionists"???


Antimask cultists, maskless assholes, garbage people, republicans, plague rats...
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: khitsicker: oh comon now. what's the point of being morally superior if you cant flaunt it over everybody?!

/vaccinated!
//also pc master race!
//3 slashies for being doubly superior.

Pfft. Your superiority complex is meaningless unless your PC has a substantial amount of rainbow lights.


I hate rainbows.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size

Have fun social distancing, loser.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: I just got my second Pfizer and beat up the cat.


Uhh...I just got my second Moderna and I'm going to flog the dolphin.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get a small V tattoo in a subtle location.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: I'm vaxaholic and only hang out with other vaxaholics.


I'm jonesing for a hit of smallpox vax . You carrying?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
moto-geek:
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's just a Chevy, unless you're in OZ.  Then hold it upside down and it's a Holden.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In der Cherman, pronounced "foxhole"
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Better a vaxhole than a
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Me and the wife are good and done and looking forward to traveling and there's the surge again. fark

I guess we'll stay home some more while the real vaxholes just wander around pretending nothing is happening as they have for a year.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Better vaxhole than plague rat.


^^THIS^^  At least they are vaccinated.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm sorry I can't hear you over the sound of the RECENTLY ACQUIRED IMMUNITY TO COVID-19 I JUST RECEIVED
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Benevolent Misanthrope: Funny, I use that term, like maskhole, for those who refuse to take precautions and are militant about it.

Another definition of "maskhole"...
[Fark user image 425x303]


Perfect target for fist
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't mind people getting their shots.
Don't mention it.
I mean, unless somebody asks, just shut up about it.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm getting my second Pfizer next week but I'm not telling anyone.

/ that's the joke.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Me and the wife are good and done and looking forward to traveling and there's the surge again. fark

I guess we'll stay home some more while the real vaxholes just wander around pretending nothing is happening as they have for a year.


As long as 'they' don't introduce new lockdowns, what's to stop you traveling? Worst case scenario, it turns out that you can still transmit the virus asymptomatically and you infect some anti-vaxxers ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I don't mind people getting their shots.
Don't mention it.
I mean, unless somebody asks, just shut up about it.


Have you heard of crossfit?
 
brigid_fitch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
THIS IS MY REWARD FOR KEEPING THE REST OF YOU MASKHOLES AND COVIDIOTS SAFE BY ACTUALLY LISTENING TO SCIENCE!  

/1st vaccination tomorrow!
//Got back-to-back appts for husband and me
///After trying for 3 weeks on my own, vaccinefairy.org hooked us up within 2 hours.
 
