(WFAA Fort Worth)   When you're looking for a new house in Texas, it's always a good idea to consider an umbrella policy. Specifically, a "Bash your competing bidders over the head with an umbrella" policy   (wfaa.com) divider line

SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"We've had 80 plus offers on homes.


Farking real estate assholes have a monopoly and are self-aggrandizing.

If you got 80 farking offers on a house, you priced it incredibly low, didn't you.  But sure, the house is going to sell, the seller get some profit and you can brag about all of the offers you got.

Your wasting everyone's time with your inability to even come close to a valid market price.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One of my CEO buddies is eyeing the likelihood of increases in interest rate. He believes it will happen in 90 days and when it does, it will kill off 50-70% of the potential buyers. End of boom.

He's selling his house now and I think we'll be close behind. We'll rent until we find something good.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: If you got 80 farking offers on a house, you priced it incredibly low, didn't you.


Not necessarily so.  A house across the street from us is about to go on the market for $80k over appraised value, with the listing info stating that as clear as day.  The Texas housing market is on fire right now, and with seasonal moves coupled with post-pandemic pent up demand, it's going to be a wild summer in major metro areas.

The buyer HAS to either come up with the cash to cover the gap between appraised value and listed value, and finance the rest with an appropriate down payment, or forego a mortgage and pay cash for the property.  For a lot of California transplants, the second option is working to their advantage.  People are cashing out of their CA properties, moving here, buying $550+k plus homes for cash, and still have money to pocket.

One good thing that came out of the post 2008 real estate crash was a complete redo of how appraisals work.  Appraisers can be held personally liable for inflating a property's value, and no longer work on behalf of loan originators.

The downside of all this is that property taxes are assessed on a combination of criteria, including nearby selling prices, so it's possible for a given neighborhood's taxes to go up 10-14% a year in a hot market, and owners have in many cases, no offsetting increases in income, so you have the potential to get taxed out of your own home, or essentially take a steep pay cut.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When you're looking for a house in Texas, you should probably re-examine the life choices you made that led to Texas, where you're looking for a house.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Umbrellas?  What, have they no guns in Texas?
 
