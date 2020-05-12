 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Welcome to Huntington Beach CA, where our beautiful beach is only one of the 1488 reasons to visit   (irehr.org) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Masks for anonymity"?  I thought they were proud of being white. Wait, what's another way to say that......??
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wear a mask so you're harder to identify.

Real subtle.

Farking clowns
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this what they're suggesting to use as a mask?

cdnuploads.aa.com.trView Full Size
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sigh.

I really, really, really have to move.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
playplex.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark H.B. and their territorial surf nazis.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Boat people?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, using graphics from 1940s German propaganda kind of negates your claim that you're not Nazis.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe some cops will stand on their necks for 10 minutes to prove they don't discriminate.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Fark H.B. and their territorial surf nazis.


I've never had an issue at HB or Newport. Trestles though, yeah.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm 47 years old never had a dollar for every time someone told me that racism wasn't occurring I wouldn't be able to fight right now I'd be in the Bahamas
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"White Lives Matter."  Jesus fark.

This shows the reactionary, cro magnon "thinking" of white supremacists.  No one farking disputes that white lives matter.  Can that seriously be in dispute?  Where in this country, exactly, are white lives in particular discarded as if they have no value?  That's kind of the whole point of BLM - that black lives should matter as much as white lives.

But no, because of stigginit -- and, let's face it, low intellectual ability and zero imagination -- the best slogan these chucklefarks can come up with is replacing "black" with "white" and calling it a day.

I honestly don't know if I am more put off and offended by the racism, or by the tired, lazy, thoughtless, mailed in lack of effort put into the racism.

Maybe a little less white pride, a little more pride in your work, eh fellas?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm 47 years old never had a dollar for every time someone told me that racism wasn't occurring I wouldn't be able to fight right now I'd be in the Bahamas


You'd also be able to afford punctuation.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm 47 years old never had a dollar for every time someone told me that racism wasn't occurring I wouldn't be able to fight right now I'd be in the Bahamas


I'm 47 years old  & if I had a dollar for every time someone told me that racism wasn't occurring.
I wouldn't be on Fark, to  I'd be in the Bahamas
/farking voice to text and my fat finger.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: I'm 47 years old never had a dollar for every time someone told me that racism wasn't occurring I wouldn't be able to fight right now I'd be in the Bahamas

I'm 47 years old  & if I had a dollar for every time someone told me that racism wasn't occurring.
I wouldn't be on Fark, to  I'd be in the Bahamas
/farking voice to text and my fat finger.


Much better.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What a crappy way to spend Easter.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: What a crappy way to spend Easter.


Nevermind I'm getting my weeks mixed up.
 
KB202
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: I'm 47 years old never had a dollar for every time someone told me that racism wasn't occurring I wouldn't be able to fight right now I'd be in the Bahamas

I'm 47 years old  & if I had a dollar for every time someone told me that racism wasn't occurring.
I wouldn't be on Fark, to  I'd be in the Bahamas
/farking voice to text and my fat finger.


You should get one of those new phones that let you review and edit before hitting send.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Sigh.

I really, really, really have to move.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Wedge yourself in as a sleeper agent then tell the FBI if you see terrorists.

See something, say something.
 
henryhill
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I honestly don't know if I am more put off and offended by the racism, or by the tired, lazy, thoughtless, mailed in lack of effort put into the racism.


The two go hand-in-hand. If they weren't lazy and thoughtless failures in life, they wouldn't be white supremacists.

These are people whose biggest accomplishment in their life is the pigment on their skin.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x238]


See, also: All white men in the Inland Empire.

The 805 decal is particularly perfect.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Will Trump be speaking there?
He speaks at a lot of white nationalist rallies.
Well they're his rallies, but same thing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: Will Trump be speaking there?
He speaks at a lot of white nationalist rallies.
Well they're his rallies, but same thing.


Who?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If someone biracial shows up will they kick half of them out?
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Maybe some cops will stand on their necks for 10 minutes to prove they don't discriminate.


You kidding? Half the police force will be there as participants. The others will be protecting them.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just out of range of Iowa's main guns.  Damn shame.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: GitOffaMyLawn: Sigh.

I really, really, really have to move.

[Fark user image 425x425]
Wedge yourself in as a sleeper agent then tell the FBI if you see terrorists.

See something, say something.


Hell's Bells, that poor kid. Seeing the innocent dragged to those crap-fests as props/indoctrination victims hurts my old husk of a heart.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x238]

See, also: All white men in the Inland Empire.

The 805 decal is particularly perfect.


Is the Firestone Walker Brewing Company associated with conservatives in some way that I'm not aware?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Please explain why it's okay to have a BLM March but not a WLM march. Have they said that they will be wearing Klan hoods and chanting anti-semitic epitaphs? Until one of these marches happens and we see that discrimination is at its core, why is everyone so quick to put them down? Self hating whites maybe? Seems like the new thing for white people is to put other white people down in order to counter the guilt we feel for years of sharing our true feelings behind closed doors.
I guess what I'm trying to say is that I think most of you are darling hypocrites!

Discuss.....
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x238]

See, also: All white men in the Inland Empire.

The 805 decal is particularly perfect.


I didn't know 805 was a WP thing. Guess that sticker's coming off the snowboard.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Purple_Urkle: GitOffaMyLawn: Sigh.

I really, really, really have to move.

[Fark user image 425x425]
Wedge yourself in as a sleeper agent then tell the FBI if you see terrorists.

See something, say something.

Hell's Bells, that poor kid. Seeing the innocent dragged to those crap-fests as props/indoctrination victims hurts my old husk of a heart.


Well, my mom tried to do it to me.

Didn't work.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x238]


Also, "moving to Arizona."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: FarkinNortherner: UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x238]

See, also: All white men in the Inland Empire.

The 805 decal is particularly perfect.

Is the Firestone Walker Brewing Company associated with conservatives in some way that I'm not aware?


They donated a quarter million to Trump. Source
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Please explain why it's okay to have a BLM March but not a WLM march. Have they said that they will be wearing Klan hoods and chanting anti-semitic epitaphs? Until one of these marches happens and we see that discrimination is at its core, why is everyone so quick to put them down? Self hating whites maybe? Seems like the new thing for white people is to put other white people down in order to counter the guilt we feel for years of sharing our true feelings behind closed doors.
I guess what I'm trying to say is that I think most of you are darling hypocrites!

Discuss.....


User name definitely checks out.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: "White Lives Matter."  Jesus fark.

This shows the reactionary, cro magnon "thinking" of white supremacists.  No one farking disputes that white lives matter.  Can that seriously be in dispute?  Where in this country, exactly, are white lives in particular discarded as if they have no value?  That's kind of the whole point of BLM - that black lives should matter as much as white lives.


***

Yes, that's obvious to anyone who cares to think about the matter, but who wants to expend the effort?  It's a lot easier to dismiss BLM if you pretend they're saying only black lives matter.

Same goes for blue lives.  No one ever argued otherwise, but you folks go on playing victim, it's a lot easier than having an honest conversation.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Enigmamf: FarkinNortherner: UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x238]

See, also: All white men in the Inland Empire.

The 805 decal is particularly perfect.

Is the Firestone Walker Brewing Company associated with conservatives in some way that I'm not aware?

They donated a quarter million to Trump. Source


"Firestone is a trustee on the Rock Hollow 2013 Trust, which on January 10 wrote a $250,000 check to Trump's inauguration committee. According to Firestone Walker spokesperson Sean C. Weir, the trust is a totally separate entity from the popular beer company, though both list 620 McMurray Road in Buellton as their address. Weir noted in an email that other businesses operate out of the same address and that the brewing company is headquartered out of Paso Robles. Weir added that Firestone Walker does not engage in politics, does not donate to political parties, and had a sign in the Taproom reading, "No religion, no politics, no belching."

So the family (trust) donated to Dolt45's inauguration committee. Meh.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Guaranteed you see a lot of Trump flags.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Please explain why it's okay to have a BLM March but not a WLM march. Have they said that they will be wearing Klan hoods and chanting anti-semitic epitaphs? Until one of these marches happens and we see that discrimination is at its core, why is everyone so quick to put them down? Self hating whites maybe? Seems like the new thing for white people is to put other white people down in order to counter the guilt we feel for years of sharing our true feelings behind closed doors.
I guess what I'm trying to say is that I think most of you are darling hypocrites!

Discuss.....


Excuse me for asking, but were you born this stupid or did you have to work at it?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Please explain why it's okay to have a BLM March but not a WLM march. Have they said that they will be wearing Klan hoods and chanting anti-semitic epitaphs? Until one of these marches happens and we see that discrimination is at its core, why is everyone so quick to put them down? Self hating whites maybe? Seems like the new thing for white people is to put other white people down in order to counter the guilt we feel for years of sharing our true feelings behind closed doors.
I guess what I'm trying to say is that I think most of you are darling hypocrites!

Discuss.....


Because you touch yourself at night.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The one time I had occasion to go there and walk the beautiful beach I mostly noticed it was full of tarballs, dead seabirds, and used syringes.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Please explain why it's okay to have a BLM March but not a WLM march. Have they said that they will be wearing Klan hoods and chanting anti-semitic epitaphs? Until one of these marches happens and we see that discrimination is at its core, why is everyone so quick to put them down? Self hating whites maybe? Seems like the new thing for white people is to put other white people down in order to counter the guilt we feel for years of sharing our true feelings behind closed doors.
I guess what I'm trying to say is that I think most of you are darling hypocrites!

Discuss.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, and isn't this the same place where America History X is based?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

VogonPoet: UltimaCS: Enigmamf: FarkinNortherner: UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x238]

See, also: All white men in the Inland Empire.

The 805 decal is particularly perfect.

Is the Firestone Walker Brewing Company associated with conservatives in some way that I'm not aware?

They donated a quarter million to Trump. Source

"Firestone is a trustee on the Rock Hollow 2013 Trust, which on January 10 wrote a $250,000 check to Trump's inauguration committee. According to Firestone Walker spokesperson Sean C. Weir, the trust is a totally separate entity from the popular beer company, though both list 620 McMurray Road in Buellton as their address. Weir noted in an email that other businesses operate out of the same address and that the brewing company is headquartered out of Paso Robles. Weir added that Firestone Walker does not engage in politics, does not donate to political parties, and had a sign in the Taproom reading, "No religion, no politics, no belching."

So the family (trust) donated to Dolt45's inauguration committee. Meh.


Keep reading.
He noted that Firestone's father, Brooks Firestone, has been active in Republican politics at the national level dating back to the 1950s. The senior Firestone not only started the Firestone wine operations in the Santa Ynez Valley, but also served in the State Legislature in Sacramento and the County Board of Supervisors.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA:
"She called it 'a white identity movement. This doesn't mean that we hate anybody - we simply want to find our own identity as Americans ... as white Americans, and find our own culture."

Poor dear.  How would one ever hope to find white culture in the United States?
 
dave0821
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ok someone seriously tell me america isn't full of white supremacists.
Really.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

blatz514: Oh, and isn't this the same place where America History X is based?


Yeah, ever since seeing that, I've just kinda assumed that the California is hood and hoods on the coast.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UltimaCS: VogonPoet: UltimaCS: Enigmamf: FarkinNortherner: UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x238]

See, also: All white men in the Inland Empire.

The 805 decal is particularly perfect.

Is the Firestone Walker Brewing Company associated with conservatives in some way that I'm not aware?

They donated a quarter million to Trump. Source

"Firestone is a trustee on the Rock Hollow 2013 Trust, which on January 10 wrote a $250,000 check to Trump's inauguration committee. According to Firestone Walker spokesperson Sean C. Weir, the trust is a totally separate entity from the popular beer company, though both list 620 McMurray Road in Buellton as their address. Weir noted in an email that other businesses operate out of the same address and that the brewing company is headquartered out of Paso Robles. Weir added that Firestone Walker does not engage in politics, does not donate to political parties, and had a sign in the Taproom reading, "No religion, no politics, no belching."

So the family (trust) donated to Dolt45's inauguration committee. Meh.

Keep reading.
He noted that Firestone's father, Brooks Firestone, has been active in Republican politics at the national level dating back to the 1950s. The senior Firestone not only started the Firestone wine operations in the Santa Ynez Valley, but also served in the State Legislature in Sacramento and the County Board of Supervisors.


Yeah, there's that. But...

"As a Republican, Firestone hewed a more politically moderate line than many of the conservatives in the party were comfortable with. He was, for example, a solid pro-choice vote on abortion issues, and was punished accordingly. "
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.