(WTAE)   "As soon as they called her name the pastor immediately shut her down. 'Absolutely not. This is a male-only trip. Females are unable to attend so we're just gonna keep drawing names until we get a male"   (wtae.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you want equal treatment as a woman, or as a human being, you should avoid Baptist churches, FYI.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: If you want equal treatment as a woman, or as a human being, you should avoid Baptist churches, FYI.


Or almost every other church. In fact, you're probably better off avoiding religion altogether regardless of your gender. It would seem the majority of Americans are beginning to agree with me on this, finally.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Take away that church's tax free status.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations many pastors including myself, take the personal position that we will not put ourselves in a position that could bring about a false accusation and thus bring a multitude of problems, hence why he personally offered them for men only.

Ohhhhh fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu*uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu​uuuuuuuuck you.

Your inability to trust the opposite sex and/or resist temptation to harass a woman simply for being a woman is not their fault. It's yours. If he's that upset about it, hire another person to guide it. Maybe a female. Or bring someone else as a witness for it.

What a f*cking tool.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations many pastors including myself, take the personal position that we will not put ourselves in a position that could bring about a false accusation and thus bring a multitude of problems, hence why he personally offered them for men only.

Ohhhhh fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu*uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu​uuuuuuuuck you.

Your inability to trust the opposite sex and/or resist temptation to harass a woman simply for being a woman is not their fault. It's yours. If he's that upset about it, hire another person to guide it. Maybe a female. Or bring someone else as a witness for it.

What a f*cking tool.


The boys know how to keep their mouths shut it seems.

/some of the time
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A religion that discriminates against women? Gosh, let me go get my shocked face.

Seriously. fark religions.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry lady, you chose to "hang out" with prejudiced idiots, this is what you get. "Gee I'll go hang with people who hate me, I bet this time it'll be different after thousands of years..."
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That article was pretty good in that they let the guys own words tell the story.  That was some epic hem-hawing.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still holding a grudge after that whole apple picking debacle, eh padre?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: If you want equal treatment as a woman, or as a human being, you should avoid Baptist churches, FYI.


Or most churches really.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But they sure didn't have a problem selling her a raffle ticket.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations many pastors including myself, take the personal position that we will not put ourselves in a position that could bring about a false accusation and thus bring a multitude of problems, hence why he personally offered them for men only. It was a matter of personal standards and protection and there was no intent of discrimination.

"Them ee-vil wimmins, y'see, they're sneaky.  They'll accuse you for no reason at all.  Just for treatin' 'em like women.  Best not be alone with 'em, men, you don't know what those wily females will do if they're not your wife.  At least with your wife you can beat the shiat out of her if she gets uppity.  These women?  The ones who would put their name in a drawing for a prize even after we told them not to?  Well, who knows what they'll do.  Why, I bet they wanted to come just to make false accusations against me as your pastor, so they could do the devil's work.  That's how women are, men.  They bear false witness against godly men."

Someone needs to start looking at this guy HARD.  His fear of accusation leads me to believe there's a good reason he would be accused.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reminder that false accusations are exceedingly rare while cover ups, like, say, a church protecting a man over the word of the women is VERY common.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Clayton Bigsby is gonna win that discrimination case one day too.
Maybe this is a good sign you shouldn't belong to that organization/religion.
 
culebra
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No girls allowed in Weekend Grabass Club.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like you're in the wrong church.
 
EL EM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When they called her name it wasn't a little prayer, but an embarrassing mistake.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This guy is just trying to protect his precious bodily fluids.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gals, get the fark out. That church does not care about you nor do the men. You can worship Jesus somehwere else where everyone is loved.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Pence rule.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If her name was drawn twice, pastor, maybe God's trying to tell you something.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, duh - pastors are always interested in the little boys.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This guy is just trying to protect his precious bodily fluids.


*pours Subtonic a drink of pure grain alcohol and rainwater*
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you're going to have a prize for just men then you should also have a prize of equal value just for women. Sure it's lame and of course you'd have the rest of the...

Actually scratch all that. Just don't do that. It's dumb Mr. Pastor and now you're finding out why.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, lighten up people. You know perfectly well that circle jerks don't work well with women.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just tell them that you actually have a penis, but you identify as a woman, and oh, by the way, where's the ladies restroom?

Then just sit back and watch their heads explode.
 
PunGent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: If you want equal treatment as a woman, or as a human being, you should avoid Baptist churches, FYI.


This.  How dumb do you have to be to not have figured that out at this point?

/Baptist dumb, apparently
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Look, the boat already smells fishy enough, and we don't want to attract seagulls. Plus men put the worms on hooks, we figure you'll probably try and suck on it or whatever you ladies do.  We really don't know. And what if you get your period? You'll attract sharks!"
 
abiigdog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's a smart baptist church, sure the fark freaks are going to take the low hanging fruit here sure thats what they do, but these guys are avoiding false accusations of sexual harassment by just not bringing women on trips that can cause them, i.e. overnight trips. It also has the same effect of avoiding legitimate sexual harassment allegations so it's a win-win. Besides these women knew the rules of the raffle this was entirely created in hopes of controversy, but they still ain't going on the trip now are they and the only change will be a huge farking sign in front of the desk saying no women allowed to this raffle, so all they won was bigger signs? Go girls!
 
snapperhead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Riiight. So this guy is the Rudy Giuliani of pastors?

Milkshake something something yard?

/what a maroon
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PunGent: Lambskincoat: If you want equal treatment as a woman, or as a human being, you should avoid Baptist churches, FYI.

This.  How dumb do you have to be to not have figured that out at this point?

/Baptist dumb, apparently


I think sometimes you throw things back in their face. She was there as a guest that won a contest.
Not a church member.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abiigdog: That's a smart baptist church, sure the fark freaks are going to take the low hanging fruit here sure thats what they do, but these guys are avoiding false accusations of sexual harassment by just not bringing women on trips that can cause them, i.e. overnight trips. It also has the same effect of avoiding legitimate sexual harassment allegations so it's a win-win. Besides these women knew the rules of the raffle this was entirely created in hopes of controversy, but they still ain't going on the trip now are they and the only change will be a huge farking sign in front of the desk saying no women allowed to this raffle, so all they won was bigger signs? Go girls!


Of course, they could always just not sexually harass people. Radical, I know.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Aside from what the church offered, the speaker on his own offered separate gifts apart from the church for men only and made it clear that was the stipulation. Living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations many pastors including myself, take the personal position that we will not put ourselves in a position that could bring about a false accusation and thus bring a multitude of problems, hence why he personally offered them for men only.

What if a man accused the pastor of unsolicited butt sex?
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Q: If you have to, why must you take two baptists with you on a fishing trip?

A: If you only take one, they will drink all of your beer.  If you take two, they won't drink any of it.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
the organizer announced it was for men only but she thought it was a joke and when she saw another female enter, she did, too.

How was she denied her rights? It was clearly announced as a  men's trip and she bought a ticket. There are contests and events for women only all the time just because she was denied a raffle prize it isn't like she can't vote anymore and they told her to get back in the kitchen.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's religion for ya. Had to learn that lesson at some point.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now i can understand wanting to avoid any kind of legal entanglements one can , but they way this church and this pastor went about it is all wrong.    Yes it was advertised as for men only but in this day and age unless your giving away a free vasectomy that's not he smartest move to make.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's afraid of being falsely accused of sexual assault. And he is claiming that the way to do that is to be segregated from women. I suppose that gender oriented safe space policies are logical, but in the case of raffle prizes it resulted in a human rights violation. Just send the women on a trip of their own, then, with the same package. To give them weird-ass girl prizes is just weird-ass.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

abiigdog: That's a smart baptist church, sure the fark freaks are going to take the low hanging fruit here sure thats what they do, but these guys are avoiding false accusations of sexual harassment by just not bringing women on trips that can cause them, i.e. overnight trips. It also has the same effect of avoiding legitimate sexual harassment allegations so it's a win-win. Besides these women knew the rules of the raffle this was entirely created in hopes of controversy, but they still ain't going on the trip now are they and the only change will be a huge farking sign in front of the desk saying no women allowed to this raffle, so all they won was bigger signs? Go girls!


Of fark off with your sexist bullshiat and rape apologises, incel trash.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations many pastors including myself, take the personal position that we will not put ourselves in a position that could bring about a false accusation and thus bring a multitude of problems, hence why he personally offered them for men only.

Ohhhhh fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu*uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu​uuuuuuuuck you.

Your inability to trust the opposite sex and/or resist temptation to harass a woman simply for being a woman is not their fault. It's yours. If he's that upset about it, hire another person to guide it. Maybe a female. Or bring someone else as a witness for it.

What a f*cking tool.


He .ight have to bring his wife, and then no visiting whores on the trip.
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well that's one way to alienate half your flock. To not have them at your side when things aren't going your way...
 
meanmutton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: the organizer announced it was for men only but she thought it was a joke and when she saw another female enter, she did, too.

How was she denied her rights? It was clearly announced as a  men's trip and she bought a ticket. There are contests and events for women only all the time just because she was denied a raffle prize it isn't like she can't vote anymore and they told her to get back in the kitchen.


I know this is weird but gender discrimination is illegal. Crazy, huh?
 
Koodz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations many pastors including myself, take the personal position that we will not put ourselves in a position that could bring about a false accusation and thus bring a multitude of problems, hence why he personally offered them for men only.

Ohhhhh fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu*uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu​uuuuuuuuck you.

Your inability to trust the opposite sex and/or resist temptation to harass a woman simply for being a woman is not their fault. It's yours. If he's that upset about it, hire another person to guide it. Maybe a female. Or bring someone else as a witness for it.

What a f*cking tool.


Haha, he thought it would be better to explain that it wasn't that he was a sexist, it was just that all women are lying whores.

And for most of his audience, it was.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Either we permit female-only and male-only or we don't.

This half way double standard crap is stupid.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: A reminder that false accusations are exceedingly rare while cover ups, like, say, a church protecting a man over the word of the women is VERY common.


Can confirm. In my experience it takes at least 3 women to come forward before anyone takes things seriously.

Sad, but true.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Emily Smaniotto said she was disqualified and discriminated against during an event at Bethel Baptist Church in North Union Township, Fayette County because she is a woman.

Well there's your problem.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

untoldforce: weddingsinger: A reminder that false accusations are exceedingly rare while cover ups, like, say, a church protecting a man over the word of the women is VERY common.

Can confirm. In my experience it takes at least 3 women to come forward before anyone takes things seriously.

Sad, but true.


Brett Kavanaugh had three accusers, and not one republican gave a shiat.
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There is no real difference between Christian pastors and Muslim clerics demanding the subjugation of women.
 
